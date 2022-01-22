A start-up plans to build a “revolutionary” spacecraft, capable of taking off and landing horizontally and flying again in 48 hours

The American aerospace company Radian Aerospace has publicly announced this January 19 its plans to build a “revolutionary” reusable spacecraft, which will be able to take off and land from airports and fly again within 48 hours.

According to the ‘start-up’, which has already managed to raise an initial 27.5 million dollars for the development of the device, called Radian One, it will be the “first horizontal take-off and landing space plane fully reusable and single-stage to orbit.” These promised features set it apart from NASA’s space shuttles that launched vertically using solid booster rockets.

In addition, from Radian Aerospace they assure that the manned spacecraft will be able to remain in orbit for up to five days, fulfilling “flexible missions”. It will then touch down on any runway, the length of which must not be less than 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) and can be put back into service in just two days.

Applications

In terms of functionality, Radian One is expected to be able to provide “a wide range of space operations, including sending people and light cargo into low-Earth orbit with aircraft-like operations.”

The startup company’s CEO, Richard Humphrey, said they are trying to make space travel “almost as simple and comfortable” as airplane travel. In addition, he emphasized that Radian One will focus on missions that would provide a better life “on our own planet,” such as global rapid delivery services, research, manufacturing in space and terrestrial observation.