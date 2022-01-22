a new brand of chinese cars

As we anticipate in our list of launches in Mexico for this 2022, Chirey Confirm your arrival in our country. It is a Chinese brand – also known as cherry in other Latin American markets – which will land in Mexico with a range oriented to SUVs. Here we tell you what models it will bring and everything that is known so far.

Chirey was founded in Wuhu, China, in 1997. Throughout its almost 25-year history, it has become the Chinese brand that exports the most cars, and has collaborated with other companies such as Qoros and Jaguar Land Rover. During 2021, it sold 961,926 units —an increase of 31.7% vs. past year. It has a presence in other countries in the region, such as Argentina, Peru, Brazil and Chile.

Regarding his arrival at Mexico, Chirey confirmed through its official social networks that their vehicles are already on their way to our country. A photo shows five SUVs during a road test vehicle delivery ceremony for adaptability in Mexico.

Everything indicates that Chirey will begin to sell his cars to mid 2022, and that it will not do so through an importer —as is the case with Changan or BAIC, brought to Mexico through Motornation—, but will have a direct presence in the country. Its range will gradually consist of five models: four SUVs and one electric vehicle.

Chirey Tiggo 2

The Chirey Tiggo 2 It will be the most accessible model of the brand in Mexico. It is a 4.2-meter-long subcompact SUV that will compete against Chevrolet Groove, MG ZS, Renault Duster and JAC Sei 3 Pro. There are two possible configurations for Mexico: a 1.5-liter engine from 105 hp and 99 lb-ft or a 101-hp, 110-lb-ft 1.0-liter turbo, both with simulated 9-speed CVT automatic transmission.

In other markets in the region, which can serve as a reference for Mexico, the Tiggo 2 can offer a 9″ screen, compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, smart key, sunroof, up to four airbags, stability control, aluminum wheels up to 17″ and hydraulic or electrically assisted steering.

Chirey Tiggo 4

Chirey will complement his presence in the category of B SUV with a slightly larger model than the Tiggo 2: the Chirey Tiggo 4. At 4.31 meters long, this model will rival Hyundai Creta, KIA Seltos, Nissan Kicks and Chevrolet Tracker. It has a 1.5 liter engine, which generates 114 hp and 103 lb-ft with option to manual or automatic box CVT of seven simulated changes.

Enter your equipment it could include a reverse camera, wheels up to 17″, smart key, leather upholstery, 9″ screen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electronic stability control and up to six airbags, according to its configuration available in other countries in the region.

Chirey Tiggo 7

At 4.5 meters long, the tiggo 7 will participate directly in the category of compact SUVs, as a rival to MG HS, Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, among others. It is powered by a 1.5-liter turbo engine, capable of developing 145 hp and 169 lb-ft, available exclusively with a simulated seven-speed CVT automatic transmission.

Enter your equipment It stands out 360º vision camera, automatic climate control with N95 air filter, smart key, panoramic roof, electric front seats, ambient lighting, 10.25″ screen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six airbags and electronic stability control.

Chirey Tiggo 8

Chirey’s flagship in Mexico will be the tiggo 8, an SUV 4.72 meters long with capacity for seven passengers, to compete against Mitsubishi Outlander, KIA Sorento, SEAT Tarraco, Peugeot 5008 and some versions of the Volkswagen Tiguan. Its engine is a 1.6-liter turbo. It develops 183 hp and 202 lb-ft, sent to the front axle through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Enter your equipment highlights include LED headlights, 360º vision camera, smart key with remote engine start, leather upholstery, panoramic roof, 12.3″ screen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, N95 air filters, six airbags and multiple driving aids: autonomous emergency brake, lane keeping assistant, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, among others.

Chirey EQ1

Chirey also intends to offer electric cars in Mexico, and the possibility of the eQ1 is already being discussed on its official website. It is a completely urban EV, powered by a 41 hp and 89 lb-ft, powered by a 35 kWh battery, enough to travel up to 180km per charge.

The process of arrival of the brand is still in process, so it will still take a few months to find out in which cities in Mexico its points of sale will be located, what will be the models of its initial range and under what configuration they will be available. .