A common condition in women, but highly preventable in Puerto Rico

Isabel Guevara, cervical cancer survivor, Myra Plumey, spokesperson for the Las Voces de Rhaiza foundation, Lilliam Rodríguez, founder of VOCES.

One of the cancers with the highest incidence in women, not only in Puerto Rico, but worldwide is cervical cancer. However, due to his scarcity and normalization of symptoms like bleeding, pain during intercourse (dyspareunia) and abdominal discomfort, the condition is missed.

It is true that, with the arrival of the pandemic, we had to reduce the frequency of many activities that we regularly carry out and, unfortunately, consultations related to gynecology were no exception.

In a conversation organized by the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, the founder of Voces, Lilliam Rodríguez, calls on women so that the pandemic is not an excuse to delay diagnostic tests or the programming of HPV vaccines. “We must understand that the Human Papillomavirus is the cause of nine different cancers, including cervical cancer, anal cancer, vulvar cancer, among others.”

In each woman, this type of pathology, like many others, presents itself differently. However, in some cases the diagnosis is made through a routine examination, or by HPV testing. However, the risk is run when there is no discipline to attend these consultations annually, thus generating a delay in the detection of the virus and the start of the corresponding treatment.

“Unfortunately, there is no booklet that lists and details the symptoms according to the stage in which the cancer is found, so that prevention visit is important and if we are of an age to be vaccinated, do it,” he stressed. “The call is to listen to your body and take action as soon as possible.”

Likewise, Isabel Guevara, a survivor of cervical cancer, assures that her case began and developed due to the prioritization of other aspects of her life, over her health: “Women put pressure on ourselves without need and we always stay in the background” , he acknowledged.

In addition to this, Guevara assures that the condition was evolving because the medical team that accompanied her in her diagnosis did not provide an approach to vaccines, but she also accepts that there is misinformation on the subject, and this is largely due to to the social stigmatization that there is about Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs.)

“This second chance at life It has allowed me to be able to make people aware, especially women, through the project ´Las Voces de Rhaiza Vélez Plumey´ about the importance of having the necessary check-ups and exams up to date”, added Guevara.

About 80% of the population is exposed to contracting HPV and developing the conditions that derive from it, if there is no early diagnosis and treatment.

“In some people, HPV can be released naturally, but there are specific persistent strains that settle in different parts of the body and progressively develop until they cause cancer,” Rodríguez concluded, “so it is very important that we attend our appointments with the gynecologist, in the case of women. In the case of men, if they notice any type of laceration, a blister in the genital area or sores in the mouth, they need to go to a specialist, ”

Finally, the mother of Rhaiza Vélez Plumey, Myra Plumey, was also a participant in this forum aimed at patients, where the spokeswoman for the foundation that bears her daughter’s name urged women to have regular exams to prevent the progression of this condition.

He recalled that his daughter’s message was always focused on prevention and that is why for seven years he has continued with this process of giving her a voice and that Rhaiza’s legacy benefits the female population on the Island.

See the full interview:

Cervical Cancer Statistics in Puerto Rico

Doctors in Puerto Rico warned that cervical cancer has increased its incidence on the island by 2.4%, with which 18 percent of Puerto Rican women suffer from this disease.

Ana Patricia Ortiz, a doctor at the Graduate School of Public Health of the Medical Sciences Campus (RCM) of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), told Efe on Monday that the findings of the study “Incidence of cervical cancer in Puerto Rico “are alarming.

The study reveals that the incidence of cervical cancer among the population of Puerto Rico went from 9.2 to 13 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Screening can start at age twenty-one

A reassessment of the guidelines established that cervical cancer screening should begin at age 21, regardless of sexual history. However, Puerto Rican providers continue to test much earlier than recommended.

A survey study conducted by family physicians at Manatí Medical Center assessed basic knowledge and awareness of cervical cancer, cervical dysplasia, and cervical cancer screening, as well as attitudes toward cervical cancer screening practices among health care providers on the island involved in women’s primary care.

“The data collected, supplied between August 2017 and August 2018, was done anonymously and self-administered to doctors of obstetrics, obstetrics-gynecology and family medicine, who care for women of reproductive age. Although the majority of respondents understand the guidelines , there was a likelihood that those physicians would examine patients under the age of 21. However, public health professionals under the age of 40, comprising 95% of the study, followed the guidelines compared to their older peers (53%),” established Dr. David Cevallos, resident of family medicine at the institution.