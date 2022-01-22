9 Movies Psychology Lovers Should See

Fact checked The article has been checked for accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe our content is inaccurate, out of date or otherwise questionable, you may contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

In these movies, we will witness deep thoughts, mental disorders, and social problems. Enjoy these films focused on the human psyche!

Last update: 22 January, 2022

Lovers of psychology, sports, drama, mystery and in general, we all like to watch movies. After all, they are entertaining and, sometimes, they are loaded with learning. The important thing is to know how to choose the tapes with quality content within the cinematographic universe.

Yes, we know that almost any movie contains psychological information about both its characters and the person who has directed it, but there are some that give you a very rich reading and nothing trite. We list some of them.

9 movies for those who love psychology

Watching movies with great psychological content can be extremely interesting.

Approaching a reality that is perhaps very far from ours, will allow us to discover a very diverse world of the mind. And is not for less, there are endless disorders or mental states that can unbalance a being. Maybe one of these will become a cult movie.

1. Black Swan (2010)

Nina Sayers is the name of the protagonist played by Natalie Portman, who won an Oscar for this performance. The film tells the story of a ballet dancer, who is overwhelmed by the demands of her career, to the point that her physical and mental state are compromised.

In unison, his dark side makes an appearance, causing him to have a serious psychotic break. We are in the presence of a film what do you hate or love once you see it. It is not for less, it is something that we are used to with Darrem Aronofsky tapes.

2. Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Undoubtedly, Interrupted innocence It is a film that has a great cast of actors: Brittany Murphy, Whoopi Goldberg and Angelina Jolie, who won an Oscar for best supporting actress.

It is a film loaded with characters with psychiatric disorders ranging from bulimia and psychopathy to severe depression and borderline personality disorder. Do you know what this film is based on? In the memoirs of Susanna Kaysen, a psychiatric patient.

3. Good Will Hunting (1997)

A film that has 9 Oscar nominations and the performance of highly talented actors such as Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Robin Williams. Matt Damon, the protagonist, plays a very intelligent boy from a lower class, who works as a janitor at a university campus.

One day, after solving a highly complex mathematical problem, he is taken under the tutelage of a university professor. But in an unexpected turnaround, he faces the risk of being imprisoned. All this scenario makes our protagonist meet a very peculiar psychiatrist. He, too, has a curious state of mind, and both of them begin to have their ghosts surface during this unique therapeutic relationship.

4. The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007)

It’s about a film that details the relationship between consciousness and the body by detailing the psychological effects of suffering from a severe physical disability. It tells the story of an editor, head of a magazine, who is trapped in his own body.

The editor suffers from locked-in syndrome that makes him unable to move any part of his body, except for one eye. This eye becomes the only means of communication with the outside world. and for which he managed to write an autobiographical book that was used to make this tape.

5. The bright side of things (2012)

Bradley Cooper plays a young man with diagnosed bipolar disorder, who after attacking the lover of his wife, played by Jennifer Lawrence, spends 8 months in a psychiatric center.

After leaving the hospital, the young man is forced by circumstances to return to his parents’ house with the firm goal of getting his ex-wife back. The plot of this film made it an Oscar winner by dealing with the varied emotional conflicts of its characters..

Psychological films help us cope with our own existence.

6. The Machinist (2004)

The Machinist starred a slim Christian Bale, who is almost unrecognizable due to his physical condition.. The story revolves around a mechanic who works in a factory as an employee and has suffered from severe insomnia for a year.

The condition has deteriorated his mental health and triggered multiple psychological symptoms that contribute to the film an interesting concept and, at the same time, dizzying. Turns out the flashbacks of post-traumatic stress converge with the paranoia caused by not being able to sleep, to which is added the dissociative identity disorder of the protagonist.

7. A Beautiful Mind (2001)

A passionate mathematical genius manages to fulfill his dream: to find an original mathematical theory. Such was his impetus that he managed to obtain a Nobel Prize in Economics, despite the fact that he had a disease playing against him, schizophrenia.

This film does not allow to discover the dark stages that a person has to go through due to the disease. An ideal work to understand how the protagonist manages to live and focus on what really matters to him: the numbers.

8. Crazy for joy (2016)

Valeria Bruni plays Beatrice, a traditional countess who claims to be part of the inner circles of political leaders worldwide.. But Beatrice is confined in a psychiatric institution, where she meets Donatella, a girl with tattoos, introverted and vulnerable-looking.

Both women seem to have nothing in common. Despite this, their lives intertwine as they embark on a journey in search of happiness. The film is full of fun and happy moments that hide a marked melancholy and existential emptiness.. It also allows exploring mental disorders in a more positive way.

9. The Experiment (2001)

If we were part of a scientific study, which side would we choose: to be a policeman or a prisoner? East film It is about a two-week experiment in a fictional prison in which the participants have a specific role: to be a guard or to be an inmate.

It all started out great, but before long things started to get out of control. This movie exposes human nature, the roles of our society and how norms influence individual behavior.

Movies and psychology, a journey to deep thoughts

the good ones movies they allow us to see, live and feel from another point of view. Lovers of psychology and movies know perfectly well when a film is good. After all, they are those that know how to reflect deep thoughts, mental illnesses, social problems and everything that is related to the psyche. It’s time for a movie marathon!

You might be interested…