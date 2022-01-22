7 new series and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max

January 2022 started with a tsunami of new movies and TV series, and the explosion of new streaming content continues.

We are not going to complain. Following the premieres of Peacemaker, Euphoria Season 2, and The Tragedy of Macbeth, the streaming gods have seen fit to bless us with more titles on Netflix, HBO Max, and Prime Video this weekend.

The biggest release is the first half of Ozark Season 4, which hits Netflix with seven episodes, half of the show’s final season. There’s also the second part of The World According to Jeff Goldblum season 2, a sixth season of Billions, and new movies like Munich: The Edge of War.

It’s a good time for streaming and here are the seven titles to watch in the coming days.

Ozark season 4 part 1 (Netflix)

The first part of the fourth and final season of Ozark arrives on Netflix this Friday with the misadventures and crimes of Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and his wife, Wendy (Laura Linney).

The action picks up right where Season 3 left off, with the pair falling prey to the whim of ruthless drug cartel boss Omar Navarro. According to Netflix, “fragile family ties” threaten to land the Byrdes in even more trouble.

It’s only the first seven episodes of the grand finale. The remaining seven will arrive at the end of the year, it seems.

Already available on netflix

The World According to Jeff Goldblum season 2 part 2 (Disney Plus)

When we spoke to Jeff Goldblum about Season 2 of his hit Disney Plus docuseries back in November of last year, he told us that The World According to Jeff Goldblum “seeks to entertain, enchant and educate” viewers.

And it is true. We are very happy that the five new episodes are coming. Part 2 will include episodes covering topics such as puzzles, motorcycles, and birthdays.

We’ll have to wait until season 3 for the show to go to other countries outside of the US, but Goldblum sure has some good stories to finish season two.

Now available on Disney Plus

Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)

British stars Jeremy Irons and George MacKay lead the cast in this adaptation of Robert Harris’ best-selling novel. It is the story of two diplomats (MacKay and Jannis Niewöhner) on a mission to avert a global catastrophe in the days before the start of World War II.

The first reviews are not all good. One reviewer describes Munich: The Edge of War as a “toothless spy thriller intriguing”. We are sure that there will be enough drama to keep the tension going.

And judging by the trailer, MacKay will once again shine in a role like he did in 1917.

Already available on netflix

As We See It (Prime Video)

Created by Emmy award-winning Jason Katims (Parenthood, Friday Night Lights) and based on a popular Israeli series, Amazon’s latest drama follows a trio of twenty-something roommates on the autism spectrum who must come to terms with life. adult.

As We See It stars Albert Rutecki, Rick Glassman and Sue Ann Pien. Every actor is really on the spectrum.

Han has described it as “a fundamentally big-hearted show” that elicits various emotions. It can be a mix of entertainment and education.

Now available on Prime Video

Billions season 6 (Showtime)

Billions returns for its long-awaited sixth season. For the first time in the history of the series, its former leader Damian Lewis will not reprise his role as the fund’s kingpin.

In his place, Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) will take his place on the throne of Ax Capital. Naturally, Paul Giamatti’s ruthless lawyer — Chuck Rhoades — will stop at nothing to prevent his swift rise to power.

Episode 1 will be available on Showtime beginning Sunday. The remaining five episodes will arrive weekly.

Available on Showtime starting Sunday

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV Plus)

A series for kids, adults or both, the Fraggle Rock remake — called Back to the Rock — resurrects the iconic 1980s TV show for modern audiences. The Jim Henson Company will again be the producer of the famous series that did not reach the level of The Muppets or Sesame Street.

This new show is distinct from Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, the shorts released in April 2020. It will consist of 13 full-length episodes. Viewers will get the same goofiness, humor, and musical numbers.

Now available on Apple TV Plus

The Gilded Age (HBO Max)

It doesn’t arrive until Monday, but The Gilded Age, HBO’s answer to Downton Abbey, is worth commenting on. Directed by Michael Engler and written by its creator, Julian Fellowes, this nine-episode drama follows the life of a young orphan who is forced to navigate the unknown world of American high society in the late 19th century.

The cast of the show is so huge that we dare not list all the actors. One to note: Meryl Streep’s daughter, Louisa Jacobson, makes her debut in The Gilded Age alongside veterans like Christine Baranski and Nathan Lane.

Available on HBO Max starting Monday