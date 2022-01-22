5 Movies with sports heroes after ‘The Williams Method’

This weekend has been released Williams method, the film for which Will Smith will surely be nominated for Best Actor for the next oscars 2022. This story tells, from the perspective of mentor and father Richard Williams, how young Venus and Serena Williams have to fight against the added difficulty of their skin color and poverty to reach the top of world tennis. If you’ve been wanting to see various sports heroes after Smith’s tape, We select 5 of the most notable in recent years:

Nicky Lauda and James Hunt in ‘Rush’

The rivalry between Nicky Lauda (Daniel Bruhl) and James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) It has always been very epic in Formula One, but the enmity between the two was not as great as what is reflected in the film directed by Ron Howard. Passion, breakneck speed and a soundtrack composed by Hans Zimmer himself makes it one of those ideal films to watch if you are passionate about sports and cinema.

Where to see it: Netflix and Movistar+

Brad Pitt and the statistics of ‘Moneyball’

Just like the arrival at the ATP of Venus and Serena through the Williams Method changed the conception of an entire sport, the Moneyball program used by Billy Beane it transformed the way baseball teams assembled in the MLB. You don’t need big stars, just build a balanced and competitive team.

Where to see it: Netflix

Olympic wrestling in ‘Foxcatcher’

This drama about Olympic wrestling got 5 Oscar nominations. In it, apart from highlighting the performances of its leading trio (Channing Tatum, Mark Ruffalo and Steve Carrel), the bizarreness of this story about the rivalry of two brothers like Mark Schultz and Dave Schultz, both key in this intrahistory around the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Where to see it: Amazon Prime Video

‘The Fighter’

Another physical change Christian bale, who got a statuette just like Melissa Leo at the 2010 Oscars. Here Bale plays Dicky Eklund, a troubled boxer trying to redeem himself for his mistakes while training his brother Micky Ward (Mark Wahlberg).

Where to see it: hbo max

‘undefeated’

Inspiring story like few others that focuses on the Rugby World Cup which was held in South Africa in 1995. Morgan Freeman plays a Nelson Mandela who believes that the sport played mostly by whites can unite an entire country, but for that they need to win.

Where to see it: Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video rental