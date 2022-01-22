When we had barely been a little over two weeks into the year, Microsoft made it official which, without a doubt, will be one of the great movements of the video game industry during the year 2022, and that is that Redmond confirmed that Xbox bought Activision Blizzard, owners of sagas such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft or Diablo, among many others.

This movement has caused users to ask themselves many questions, such as when the arrival of Call of Duty to Xbox Game Pass could take place. It is precisely questions like these that we are going to talk about today, since at SomosXbox we have made a compilation of 5 Activision Blizzard franchises we want to see on Xbox Game Pass.

However, before starting, we would like to clarify that we will refrain from talking about the company’s great IPs, since it is logical that each and every one of us wants to see franchises such as Call of Duty, Diablo or Overwatch in the Microsoft service. . Therefore, we will talk about lesser-known franchises that we want to see in Game Pass after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

5 Activision Blizzard franchises we want to see on Xbox Game Pass

prototype

The first of the 5 Activision Blizzard franchises we want to see on Xbox Game Pass is Prototype. This IP was created by the company after the success of Infamous, the well-known Sony franchise, and that came to put us in the shoes of a character that had the ability to change the shape of his body, achieving the appearance of other people or by changing the shape of their limbs into weapons.

One of the big problems that the title had was due to the lack of sufficient financial support that was given to it during its development. Therefore, after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, with good financial support and with the help of expert studios in action games of this type, such as Ninja Theory, the return of the Prototype franchise would be a great news, and incidentally it would face one of the Sony franchises.

Singularity

Without a doubt, Singularity is another of the Activision Blizzard franchises that we would like to see on Xbox Game Pass. Singularity is set in a world where, after World War II, the US has become the main nuclear power on the planet. To deal with it, the Soviet Union tries to search for uranium deposits around the world, but in their search they come across a component capable of altering time.

Singularity tries to offer an experience in which space-time travel has a great weight in the plot, and where we will have to revisit certain specific moments in history to try to solve the problems that we are causing. There is no doubt that with a good team behind it and good financial support, we are facing an IP with enormous potential.

Tony Hawk’s

After several years in which the Tony Hawk’s franchise seemed to have been abandoned, especially given the results of the last titles in the franchise, Activision Blizzard greatly surprised us with the arrival of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, offering a remake that achieved achieve the praise of both specialized critics and users.

This is precisely the reason why we would like to see a new installment of Tony Hawk’s on Xbox Game Pass. Since after the commendable work done with the remake, and given the current absence of good titles in the skate genre, the arrival of a new Tony Hawk’s game would be a success for Xbox.

crash bandicoot

The Crash Bandicoot franchise is possibly one of the most iconic franchises in the video game industry. The adventures of the genetically modified marsupial by Doctor Neo Cortex have had great relevance today, especially after the great work of Vicarious Visions with Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and recently with Crash Bandicoot 4.

In addition, the arrival of a new Crash Bandicoot to Xbox Game Pass would reinforce the platform genre, which although it has been gaining weight on Xbox with titles like Psychonauts, titles of the caliber of the Activision franchise are still missing to finish giving a knock on the table. And why not say it, having one of Sony’s historical figures on your side is also a reason to consider.

spiro

As in the previous case, Spyro is one of the best-known franchises within the platform genre. Although the saga has enjoyed less success than the one starring the marsupial in pants, the truth is that his return was a dose of nostalgia for fans.

The arrival of a new installment of Spyro would serve to certify once again that the platform genre has come to Xbox to stay. In addition, and also following what happened with Crash Bandicoot, it would mean dealing a blow among the classic PlayStation titles, although to a lesser extent.

What do you think of the 5 Activision Blizzard franchises we want to see on Xbox Game Pass? Can you think of any more, in addition to the well-known ones? We read you in the comments.