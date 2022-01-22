Yesterday the titles that would join Xbox Game Pass during the second half of January were officially announced, despite being news that was completely overshadowed by the news of the week, as was the purchase from Activision Blizzard by Xbox.

Among the games that were announced yesterday through Xbox Wire, we found great titles such as Rainbow Six Extraction, Rainbow Six Siege or Hitman Trilogy, which includes the three installments starring Agent 47, whose latest title received praise from both the specialized press and the general public. As well, 4 of these new games are now available on Xbox Game Pass.

4 new games now available on Xbox Game Pass

If a few hours ago we informed you that Two new games were already available on Xbox Game PassLike Death’s Door and Rainbow Six Siege, four other titles are now joining. There is no doubt that today is a considerable upgrade for the Xbox Game Pass catalog, with inclusions of a high level.

Microsoft will add as many Activision Blizzard games to Xbox Game Pass as possible

In addition to the two titles that we have mentioned, games like Hitman Trilogy or Rainbow Six Extraction are already available, which is the cooperative multiplayer developed by Ubisoft, and that hits the market to compete against rivals like Back 4 Blood or Aliens: Fireteam. The 4 new games on Xbox Game Pass are as follows:

Hitman Trilogy

pupperazzi

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Windjammers 2

So now you know, if you want to enjoy any of these titles, you can already do so through Xbox Game Pass.