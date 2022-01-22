26 years of Selling: Mónica Castañeda remembered when “El Loco” Valdés spat on her

Mónica Castañeda revealed that everything happened during a funeral at ANDA (Photos: Instagram@moncastaneda // Cuartoscuro)

Manuel Crazy Valdes characterized himself as a funny and creative person with his characters, but Monica Castaneda revealed that for her he became one of the most difficult people to interview, because one day he spat on her.

windowing is celebrating his 26th anniversary, because on January 22, 1996 transmissions began. Since then they have become one of the most important show programs nationwide.

The drivers celebrated with live broadcasts through different platforms, where they received questions from their loyal audience and answered them honestly.

The question arose “what artists are the hardest to interview or with whom they have had a bad time?”, and all agreed that there are many celebrities with whom they have suffered mistreatment.

“Chabelo” in recent years has caused controversy for his way of responding to the press (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

In the first place, Mónica Castañeda without hesitation answered that the most difficult to deal with is Xavier Lopez chabelo, as it is known that, apart from his famous character, he has had several meetings with the press in general and not only with the team windowing.

Continuing with her list of celebrities, she was reluctant to mention the next one as she wanted to be respectful of him since he has passed away. However, her classmates motivated her to reveal who it was, so she uncovered that with Manuel Valdés he had a very bad experience.

Although the other drivers also agreed, Monica uncovered something that none of them knew: Crazy Valdes spat on him when she went to cover an event.

As Castañeda recalled, she had to cover the funeral After a famous and last goodbye, several personalities from Mexico attended, including Valdés, who was not in a very good mood and did not want to be stalked by reporters.

Manuel would have been one of the most difficult celebrities to deal with for the drivers of “Ventaneando” Photo: File / Cuartoscuro)

“It was a funeral, I don’t remember whose, I think it was. Joaquin Cordero, which was in the ANDA (…) It came from another side, I was eating a cake with my cameraman because we had been all morning. In that, I turn and see it, at Mad Valdés, who was walking,” the journalist reported.

Being the only one to notice the actor’s arrival, she realized this was a great opportunity to get some exclusive statement, so she dropped her cake and headed over to him.

Castañeda started throwing his questions, but received a negative answer by Valdes. Monica continued trying to get some statement, however, the comedian spit in his face. She had to restrain herself from responding in any physical way to the assault, so she went on with her work. “I said, ‘Well, apart from not having education, What do you think of…’ and that’s where he got angrier, “said the driver.

The drivers remembered who the protagonists of their worst interviews were (Photo: Instagram/@moncastaneda)

Manuel Valdés’s response was to start waving at the reporters who were surrounding him and the aggression was no longer just towards her.

For its part, Linet Bridge assured that one of his worst interviews was with kevin spacey, because he cataloged it as “the most misogynistic guy i’ve ever come across in my life”. She recalled that, after the occasion in which she had to interview the Hollywood star, both she and other colleagues they almost cried when you finish your talk.

“All the women left the interview suffering, and all the men left amazed. I swear to you,” said the journalist.

Among the most difficult celebrities they also mentioned Jennifer Lawrence, Mariah Carey Y Pamela Anderson.

