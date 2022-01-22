◉ Results HERE | Superior Draw 2710 TODAY, Friday, January 21: numbers that fell in the National Lottery

The National Lottery will have the Superior Draw No. 2710 TODAY. Find out the results and the numbers that fell this Friday, January 21. What time does the draw start and how to watch LIVE and ONLINE?

Each week it offers a purse of $51,833,200 mxn, being the second weekly draw with the highest number of prizes. In total, it grants 12,896 prizes and refunds.

All the results and the winning numbers of the day in the Superior Draw will be published in the official website of the National Lottery. Although the results on that site will not be published until a few hours later. To consult a little faster you can access this link (CLICK HERE).

A piece of the Superior Draw has a value of $40, while a complete series (20 pieces) costs $800 and two series $1,600. The prize to be received will depend on which of the tickets was purchased.

National Lottery Superior Draw TODAY | Results and numbers that fell in the Draw 2710

Superior Draw: what are the prices of the National Lottery ticket

TODAY’s Top Draw Prize: how much money can I win from the draw

The prize to be received will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased. In case of having acquired a piece, the prize will be $425,000 mxn. While those people who bought two series will be able to earn up to $17,000,000 mxn.

National Lottery TODAY: what time does Draw No. 2710 start?

The Superior Draw takes place this Friday, December 17, like every Friday, at 8:00 p.m. CDMX time, although the results may take time to be announced.