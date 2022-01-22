◉ HERE | Santander Lottery TODAY

LIVE | All the results of the Santander Lottery were already published as soon as this Draw No. 4845 ended, which could be seen ONLINE for all of Colombia. Find out what the winning numbers were and the complete prize list for TODAY, Friday, January 21.

RESULT HERE! TODAY’s winning number was: (waiting for result). The other numbers and dry will be available AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

The Santander Lottery draws TODAY, Friday, January 21, its Draw No. 4845. The results and winning numbers will be known from 11:00 p.m. Colombia time AT THE END OF THE NOTE or by CLICKING HERE.

+ CLICK HERE to SEE ONLINE the results of the Santander Lottery

This game takes place every Friday at the same time and has an excellent prize plan. As for the jackpot, this will be www.loteriasantander.gov.co/resultados/

Santander Lottery TODAY | Results HERE and winning numbers of the Draw 4845

This draw will be held from 11:00 p.m. Colombian time. The results may look complex by CLICKING HERE.

Santander Lottery prize plan: what is the jackpot and the dry millionaires TODAY Friday, January 21

The jackpot will be weekly of 7,200 million pesos. In addition, there are different smaller prizes for those who have matched some numbers, although not all. The total money to be distributed is 21,038 million pesos.

Santander Lottery TODAY | Schedule and transmission LIVE and ONLINE of the draw

This draw takes place every Friday from 11:00 p.m. However, on rare occasions it can be done another day. To see ONLINE the drawing schedule you can CLICK HERE.