your trip to Lake Como in Italy

Since Megan fox announced a week ago his engagement to Machine Gun Kelly the couple has not stopped becoming news. First, due to the striking nature of the marriage proposal, which took place in Puerto Rico while it was being recorded from three different points of view; and second for all the details that we knew afterwards, such as, for example, the high price of the jewel and the fact that the jewel is designed in the form of thorns. According to the rapper recently, “if you try to take off the ring, it hurts. Because love is pain. Words that quickly became viral due to their sinister and unhealthy nature.

The fact is that the duo, even when all eyes are on both of them and they are subjected to public scrutiny, seem to live in a parallel world in which they are completely happy and dazed with their future marriage. Thus, his first public appearance after the news of the commitment happened in Milan, where MGK was invited to the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show to put the music to the event. Later, taking advantage of the fact that they were in the boot of Europe, moved to Lake Como, one of the most ‘instagrammable’ corners of Italy. How could it be otherwise, they recorded their escape on Instagram.

A fashionable enclave among the ‘celebrities’

The actress appears in the images wearing a beige buttoned crop top that matched perfectly with white pants and the fisherman’s hat that he wore to match his ‘animal print’ maxi coat. He, however, opted for a striped sweater signed by Dolce & Gabbana —making a nod to the Italian country— and pants with graffiti from the same brand. A casual and comfortable ‘look’ for a ‘power couple’ that is starting to make a name for itself among the best dressed on the internet.

In the snapshots that Fox published on his social network, where he amasses more than 18 million followers, we see them full of joy, smiling and walking through the streets of the area that, for years, has been one of the most desired enclaves by ‘celebrities’. ‘international. Without going further, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry They moved to the lake in 2018 to spend a vacation with George and Amal Clooney, just as Miley Cyrus chose this area to escape from Hollywood after her divorce with Liam Hemsworth in 2019. There is also (for rent) the mansion where it was filmed ‘ Lady Gaga’s Gucci house. The presence of Fox and MGK only adds value to the exclusive area that has now become our next dream destination.

