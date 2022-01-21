Xiaomi’s smart TV at a minimum price: close to 200 euros

The Chinese firm’s smart TV drops in price on Amazon, but only for a limited time.

You can receive at home xiaomi smart tv for only 209 euros thanks to one of Amazon’s offers. It is one of the lowest prices it has ever reached, you can check it yourself on comparators like CamelCamelCamel.

We talk about a 32-inch smart TV that arrives with a modern design and all the intelligence of AndroidTV, the operating system created by Google for our televisions. You can download all kinds of applications, such as Netflix, HBO, Disney+, Spotify, YouTube and many others.

Buy the Xiaomi smart TV at a discount

The Xiaomi television comes with a beautiful design in which practically the entire front is a screen, it will look great anywhere. incorporates a 32-inch HD LCD panel, a Dolby audio system, dual band WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2 and stereo speakers. Its size also makes it perfect for any room or to play on the console.

Android TV 9.0 it is the software that allows you to move, an operating system that Google has created for our televisions. Some TVs of similar price have slow and complicated interfaces to use, this is not the case. You will be able to enjoy a pleasant and fluid interface, nothing to do with the systems that incorporate some competing devices.

You don’t have to pay too much to get a whole smart TV, a smart TV that lives thanks to Google software. Xiaomi’s device will allow you to enjoy the best applications, as well as a fast and fluid system. Rarely has it reached such a low price on AmazonIf you’re interested, don’t think about it too much. The offer will only be available for a limited time.

