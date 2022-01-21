Xbox Game Pass on PlayStation? Does anyone think that’s what Microsoft wants?

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Since Xbox Game Pass debuted and Microsoft announced that its strategy would be a gaming environment that was not limited by hardware barriers, all kinds of possibilities were considered, including making the service available on competing consoles. Precisely, the purchase of Activision-Blizzard has given something to talk about and there are those who think that with this movement, Microsoft is taking a big step forward to get Game Pass to PlayStation.

The purchase of Activision could be the necessary step to bring Game Pass to PlayStation

The recent acquisition of Microsoft is already the subject of different analyzes because it is considered that it will have enough impact to change the history of video games and even that it already accounts for a future where access to gaming will be very different from what we know it. In that sense, the lawyer specializing in the entertainment sector, Simon Pulman, referred to this operation that has shaken the industry as something that could result in the arrival of Game Pass on PlayStation.

Video: BITS – The best Microsoft exclusive is Xbox Game Pass

According to the specialist, the purchase of Activision-Blizzard implies that Call of Duty becomes the property of Microsoft and the successful franchise would be the perfect pretext to promote Xbox Game Pass. According to Pulman, whatever happens to Call of Duty As of 2023, the year in which the purchase of Activision-Blizzard is expected to be approved, it will change the video game business in the United States and Europe and gives Microsoft enough negotiating power to wait for those interested in sharing the success and profits of the franchise come close. The Xbox proposal? Bring Game Pass to their platforms, especially PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Although this is part of a series of projections related to the surprise purchase of Activision-Blizzard, it cannot be forgotten that Microsoft has made public that its video game strategy is to reach billions of players and this is only possible through its gaming ecosystem and its services. Finally, in the framework of what happened yesterday, Phil Spencer pointed out that they are aware of the importance of some of the company’s franchises, such as Call of Duty, for PlayStation players and assured that it is not Xbox’s intention to break this relationship.

