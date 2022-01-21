Xavi Hernández analyzes the defeat of FC Barcelona

Coach azulgrana has attended to the media after the elimination of the FC Barcelona of the Copa del Rey at the hands of Athletic Club. This is what Xavi Hernández has said:

Follow after this ad

Game: “I think Athletic played a great game. It was difficult for us to progress in the game. They defended very well, with enormous intensity. They were superior in duels. I saw them very strong. It was difficult for us. Pedri’s goal gave wings for extra time. Then came the fateful penalty. We’ve tried, but things don’t work out for us. We have no choice but to continue believing in this project. We have to believe in LaLiga and the Europa League. I don’t know any other way than the job”.

Play: “They have been very good, intense. In the ball out, in second balls… We have generated things, but not many because they don’t let you. We have to continue training things to have more dominance. It is difficult for us to play in the opposite field”.

Sensations: “Summarizing, I think that Athletic’s intensity has surpassed us. In duels, in second balls. They live each ball as if it were the last and we had warned them. San Mamés demands the maximum from you in these matters. They have beaten us by intensity If you don’t equal them in that, in duels, in strategy… I’ve seen them excellent, physically and organized. Very well worked. With Pedri’s goal it seemed like it was our moment, but… It seems that when things are Heads or tails, we always get tails. We have to change the dynamics”.

The game: “It worries me. In some moments they have imposed themselves on the game and that worries me. We have competed in spite of everything. The effort has been great. The elimination takes its toll on us”.

Failure: “I don’t like that word because it’s been tried. If it’s useful to learn, we’re going for it. We’re going to learn from mistakes, to recover people’s spirits and fight in the two wars that we have left. We have to be honest. Han been better than us.”

Ansu: “Tomorrow we will see. He has been affected, but tomorrow we will see the diagnosis. There are players with discomfort like Piqué, Jordi Alba, Pedri”.

Alba penalty: “I don’t know. I’m not going to value that. Don’t waste your time because I’m not going to value the referee’s work. I value mine and my team’s. I don’t gain anything by evaluating the play”.

Dembele: “I don’t think the decision affected him. He’s an important footballer but it’s a club decision. We didn’t make the decision unilaterally.”

Left side: “With players like Iñaki, Nico, Raúl García… Everyone suffers, not just Jordi Alba. I wouldn’t point out him. He had discomfort in his hamstrings.”