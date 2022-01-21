World Cup 2022: Mexico, the third country that has requested the most tickets for Qatar 2022

La football fan is for others impatient to live the great football party that in the 2022 will take place in Qatar.The foregoing is ratified by FIFA, which has disclosed the number of World Cup tickets that have been requested in just 24 hours.

The FIFA started the first phase of ticket sales for Qatar 2022 just over 24 hours ago and has already received over 1.2 million requests worldwide.

In that sense, the highest rector of world football made a Top 10 countries that have requested the most tickets, being Mexico third place alone behind the headquarters itself, Qatar, and from Argentina.

Top 10 countries with the most ticket requests for Qatar 2022 qatar Argentina Mexico U.S united arab emirates England India Saudi Arabia Brazil France

In other data, more than 140,000 tickets have been requested for the World Cup final, which will take place on December 18, 2022. In turn, more than 80,000 have been requested for the inauguration.

Given the interest in tickets to the World Cup, FIFA has emphasized that the only page to access these tickets is through fifa.com/tickets, in order to avoid fraud.

Likewise, it asks all interested parties to be on the lookout and follow the instructions in the questions and answers section from the official FIFA website.

