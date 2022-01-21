World Bank president criticizes purchase between Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The purchase of Activision-Blizzard carried out by Microsoft resonated strongly in different sectors and it is not for less because the almost $70 million dollars that were paid for the house of Call of Duty they are the biggest deal that has been done in the technological field in the United States. Of course, a movement of this type caught the attention of different organizations and institutions and, surprisingly, one of them was the World Bank.

The World Bank is not happy with the purchase of Activision-Blizzard

Unexpectedly, during an event at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, the president of the World Bank, David Malpass, strongly criticized the sale involving Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard, whose figure surprised him. Initially, Malpass questioned whether the almost $70 million dollars was the best allocation of capital at this time, considering that the world is going through a pandemic and implicitly criticizing that Microsoft prefers to make this type of expense instead of participating in different ways to improve the world situation.

The amount paid by Microsoft exceeds support initiatives of the richest countries

Then, the president of the World Bank pointed out that the almost $70 billion that Microsoft paid for Activision-Blizzard far exceeds the $23.5 billion that the richest countries will donate to the World Bank’s International Development Association in the next 3 years.

Subsequently, David Malpass criticized the scope and benefits of this purchase in terms of the world economy, since he considered that the operation, its results and profits will only be reflected in the stock market sectors and active economies of rich countries, so there is no contribution for the developing countries.

In case you didn’t know, the figure that Microsoft paid for Activision-Blizzard is just as surprising and scandalous as it far exceeds the GDP of different Latin American countries. Likewise, the operation has already hit the world’s stock markets, benefiting those of Activision-Blizzard and sinking those of Sony.

