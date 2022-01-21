Work at the SAT: they opened a job call for security guards

(Photo: REUTERS / Daniel Becerril / File)

The Tax Administration Service (SAT) is looking for men and women who want to work as “security guards” for its facilities.”

The job announcement is addressed to Mexicans over 18 years old who are in “excellent” physical and mental health. In addition, they must have at least the Bachelor’s degree or business degree.

Those selected will be integrated into the General Administration of Resources and Services of the SAT, in offices of Mexico City and Metropolitan Area. As security guards, they must protect the public servants, the facilities and the goods that are in the building. To do this, they must control access to the headquarters, check the proper functioning of technological equipment (such as surveillance cameras, metal detectors…), or execute action protocols in any emergency situation.

“It is a multifunctional and strategic position that requires provide security, executing preventive and corrective actions with strict adherence to the guidelines in terms of control and institutional security, to safeguard the physical integrity of the personnel, assets, facilities and operations of the SAT”, reads the call.

Interested parties must send their application by email, no later than on January 31, 2022. Those who pass the selection process will have to integrate for one month “Training program”. In those four weeks, they will reside in a SAT building where they will be provided with accommodation and food. There they will study different modules to obtain the necessary knowledge for the job -such as the content of the Firearms Law, notions of Self Defense, fitness classes, etc.-.

Only candidates who successfully pass the training will be hired. This implies obtaining a minimum score of 85 out of 100.

“To satisfactorily accredit the training program, a minimum passing grade of 85 on a scale of 0 to 100 is required, failure to accredit it will be cause for automatic withdrawal, without the possibility of re-entry.”

Salary details are not specified in the call. We explain everything you need to know.

(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Which are the requirements?

– Accredit Mexican nationality.

– enjoy excellent physical and mental health.

– Being over 18 years when submitting the application. In the case of male applicants, they must prove that they have completed the National Military Service.

– Have a minimum education of high school or business career.

– Do not use psychotropic substances, narcotics or the like, or suffer from alcoholism.

– Acknowledgment of registration or updating of communication mechanisms such as means of contact, and of the tax mailbox.

What functions does a SAT security guard perform?

The main functions of this job include the following:

– Operate registration modules and facility access control. Ensure that the staff is duly accredited. Carry out the filling of logs of entries and exits of personnel and goods. Carry out security patrols. Control the entry of service providers, visitors and taxpayers to detect and/or eliminate security risks for personnel.

– Check the operation of the security support team institutional, such as cameras, equipment, metal detectors, x-ray strips, etc. Report devices that are in poor condition.

– Execute security measures and action protocols in cases that put at risk the physical integrity of the personnel, assets and operations of the SAT (explosive device, demonstrations, illicit, etc.).

– Attend to institutional security requirements requested by public servants, operating the access request control system for regular hours and non-working hours, reviewing exit passes and goods that are intended to be removed from the buildings.

– Perform the Ocular inspection upon learning of the loss or misplacement of any property of the institution, reviewing the scene of the events, collecting data and integrating the respective reports, in order to have the necessary information to request the intervention of the competent authorities.

– The rest of the functions instructed by their hierarchical superior.

(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

How do I register for the job call?

The call will be open until on January 31, 2022. Those interested should write an email to the address recruityseleccion.cdmx@sat.gob.mx. The following mandatory documents must be attached separately to the message: Pdf format and with a maximum weight of 1MB:

* Certificate or certificate of studies with a minimum of high school education.

* National Military Service Card with release sheet. (In the case of men).

* e.signature current.

* Certified copy of birth certificate issued by an Official of the Civil Registry.

* Proof of address not older than three months (payment of property tax, water, telephone bill or payment of electricity).

* official identification valid (INE, card or passport).

* Unique Population Registry Code (curp).

* Federal taxpayer registration (RFC).

* Medical certificate of good health.

* Letter of no criminal record.

* CV with photograph.

After sending the email, the SAT will call the applicant for a first interview. In addition, psychometric and reliability evaluations will be carried out. Those who are selected will join the “training program” that will last four months. In that period, the candidate will be hired, that is, he will receive a salary. He will reside in a building of the SAT and food. You are expected to learn the knowledge necessary to perform your role. Only those who successfully pass the modules will become part of the tax administration.

(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

What are the modules of the training program?

– Module 1: Related to the Firearms and Explosives Law and its Regulations, combining the theoretical with the practical.

– Module 2: related to Discipline as part of daily activities, physical conditioning, self-defense, crisis management activities, psychological support, among others.

– Module 3: related to the National Civil Protection System (Brigadista), types of risks that affect the population and how to prepare for emergencies; know how to provide first aid.

– Module 4: related to regulations such as the basic principles of Human Rights, National Law on the Use of Force, Institutional Values, Development of the Operation, etc.

