Woman believed to have a relationship with Nicolas Cage, but was swindled out of 13 thousand dollars

The victim of the cruel love scam hoped that the actor would travel to the United Kingdom to meet and sent him money to avoid “fiscal” problems.

Not everything you see on social networks is real, there is a wide range of traps and scams that netizens could easily fall victim to despite the continuous warnings from specialists not to believe in prizes that seem to be taken from a movie.

Leaving aside these warnings, there are people with vulnerable profiles who are easily seduced by hackers who, using false identifications, manage to maintain an apparent “sentimental relationship” to profit, money, property or others.

This was the case of a woman in the United Kingdom who believed she had a secret courtship with the famous actor Nicolas Cage, whom she allegedly met on the Facebook platform, after a while of maintaining this forbidden love with the American he promised to travel to meet her. .

To fix this meeting, the scammer presumably posing as the comedian asked the woman to send him approximately 13 thousand dollars to avoid “tax reasons”, money that would presumably be repaid in a short time.

Realizing the scam that the British had experienced, she steeled herself to file a complaint and received the support of the Victim Support charity, where Lisa Mills, senior fraud manager at the organization, told Sky News that it was a victim vulnerable so they are unwilling to leave the situation unresolved “couldn’t afford to lose” the money.

The progress of the investigation to determine the whereabouts of the scammer is unknown; however, recently the local police have registered 9,000 cases of “romantic fraud”, while the authorities fear this number is higher and people do not report it out of shame.

An important fact is that the main victims of these scams are sought after among the followers who constantly interact with the publications of celebrities.

“Now that dating websites and apps are doing everything they can to protect their users, scammers have to find alternative means. They can go through Facebook or Instagram, sending random requests in the hope that people will respond and they can start attracting victims to their website”, concluded the aforementioned specialist.

