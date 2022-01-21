With these habits you can prevent diabetes

Diabetes continues to be one of the pathologies with the largest number of patients worldwide, increasing mortality rates year after year and estimating that 2022 will not be the exception. That is why we are going to tell you about 3 habits keys to prevent it and enjoy a good Health, especially in a pandemic context where this disease linked to sugar intake and its high levels can be a key risk factor for coronavirus.

Both the diabetes type 1, characterized by insufficient insulin production and requiring a daily supply of this hormone, and type 2 diabetes, caused by the body not effectively using the insulin it produces, have kept millions of people on edge. Consequently, it is important to have certain precautions and consolidate some habits so as not to inconvenience Health more serious still.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker