With these habits you can prevent diabetes

Diabetes continues to be one of the pathologies with the largest number of patients worldwide, increasing mortality rates year after year and estimating that 2022 will not be the exception. That is why we are going to tell you about 3 habits keys to prevent it and enjoy a good Health, especially in a pandemic context where this disease linked to sugar intake and its high levels can be a key risk factor for coronavirus.

Both the diabetes type 1, characterized by insufficient insulin production and requiring a daily supply of this hormone, and type 2 diabetes, caused by the body not effectively using the insulin it produces, have kept millions of people on edge. Consequently, it is important to have certain precautions and consolidate some habits so as not to inconvenience Health more serious still.

When the metabolism of insulin does not work correctly, the cells of the tissues do not properly assimilate glucose and it accumulates in the blood, increasing sugar considerably. That is why it is important for Health measure the level of diabetes, that is, control blood glucose in the morning, before breakfast, and two hours after lunch or dinner, as well as after exercising.

And in case of not being able to measure glucose, it is vital to pay attention to a set of signs that can alert us to the presence of any of the types of diabetes. Consequently, the Health It will be affected when some signs appear, such as a considerable increase in thirst, frequent urination, weight loss without any cause, extreme hunger and gum infection, among others.

Photo: Pixabay

That is why the World Health Organization has pre-established some essential habits to prevent diabetes and also for the complications that it can generate in the Health: maintain a healthy body weight; be physically active for 30 minutes at least 4 times a week; and achieve a healthy diet, without sugar or fat.