Will Smith’s dichotomy about his father’s mistreatment of his mother

american actor Will Smith was, once again, the protagonist of ‘El Hormiguero’, where he went online to present his new film: ‘Williams method‘. His latest project has been focused on the story of the Williams sisters, women’s tennis stars, although what gave the most talk about his virtual visit to Pablo Motos was what he told about his autobiographical book. A few months ago he presentedWill‘, a book where he recounts some of the experiences that marked his childhood, such as his father’s mistreatment of his mother.

The actor spoke of his traumatic childhood

Despite the fact that it is not the first time that he has spoken of this traumatic event, Will Smith did not shy away from facing it, and he acknowledged again that he witnessed how his father beat his mother, although he always saw him as one of the best people you have met:I think that this is precisely one of the main difficulties that I have tried to talk about in this book, that conflict that can destroy your mind when you are little.“, he pointed.

“My father abused my mother but, at the same time, he was also one of the best men I have ever known. That’s a conflict that really hits you because you think, ‘Shouldn’t I hate someone who mistreats your mother?’ It took me years and years to process that dichotomy. I think that’s one of the reasons I wanted to write this book. I think there are many people in the world who face similar situations and I think that someone like me giving it visibility is something that will help people to be able to move forward and process that difficulty and that mental conflict that you have. believe, that blocks you and prevents you from achieving the goals you have in life”, he sentenced in this regard.

About this new movie, ‘Williams method‘, the American actor has become one of the great favorites ahead of the upcoming Oscars, the authentic and only festival of cinema in Hollywood. Without a doubt, it would be an incredible way to start the year in which the words of his book are having the most impact: “I had already suffered enough and had had enough experiences to be able to tell things that were useful.”