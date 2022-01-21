Will Smith in ‘El Hormiguero’ and the story of his mother

Will Smith’s Best Action Movies

There hasn’t been an Oscar campaign like Will Smith’s in memory since Harvey Weinstein has left the industry. The actor is a favorite for his role as the father and instructor of the Williams Sisters in Williams method. But beyond her performance in the movie, she’s making headlines to round it out. We already talked about his physical change, which far from being for the film, has focused and reunited him with his mental health, with a documentary and memoir included.

Simply titled Will and written by Mark Manson, it includes several anecdotes that the actor shared during his telematic visit to the anthill. As the tape is about parents, the actor is talking more than ever about his parents to talk about inspirations and comparisons with his character, Richard Williams.

In one of his harshest confessions, the actor spoke of his mental contradiction regarding the figure of his father, whom he loved very much and considered a good person despite hitting his mother.

Richard Williams was quite like my father in many ways. They were both African-American and were born and raised after World War II in very similar circumstances in both cases. And I, thinking what the main differences were, saw that my father had been a military man and taught us to follow and obey orders, while Richard Williams knew how to influence his daughters’ dreams. Although he had his own goals, he knew how to relax the search for those goals to give his daughters the margin to create the lives they wanted to create. And he was there giving them constant support.

It is one of the main difficulties that I have tried to talk about in this book, that conflict that can destroy your mind when you are little. Because my father mistreated my mother, but at the same time he is also one of the best men I have ever met. And that is a conflict that impacts you because you think if you should not hate someone who mistreats your mother. It took me years to process that dichotomy. It was one of the reasons why I wanted to write this book, because I know that there are many people in the world who face similar situations.

But, beyond the harshness of these statements, which remind us that in complicated life situations things are hardly black or white for those involved, it was his mother who got the great anecdote of the night. Smith did not continue to create a victim portrait of her mother and, after saying that she suffered continued abuse, decided to share a sample of her strong character.

My mother is diabetic and while she was traveling she broke her ankle. And since she was diabetic, the bone wouldn’t heal, and weeks went by and she, who is a very active person, was bedridden. The doctors told her that if she gave them another month there was a 50% chance of saving her leg, but she told them to amputate it as soon as possible because she had another cruise booked with some friends.

It might seem crazy what Smith’s mother did during her trip in Turkey, but as the actor said, “it is clear that she has a contact up there” because it ended up saving her life, since after losing her leg and being discharged there was an earthquake and the hospital was reduced to rubble.

