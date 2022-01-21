Will Smith battles it out on the runway for the Oscar

The actor plays the father of the Williams tennis players, while Guillermo del Toro bets on film noir

Guillermo del Toro, Will Smith, Penelope Cruz or Jessica Chastain face each other this weekend in movie theaters, where fun, shocking, fanterror, action or brainy options are finally piling up.

‘The Alley of Lost Souls’ A hustler (Bradley Cooper) teams up with a psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) to swindle millionaires in this second adaptation of the novel Nightmare Alley, by William Lindsay Gresham, after the one directed by Edmund Goulding in 1947 with Tyrone Power in the lead. four years after the shape of water, with which he won the Oscar for best film and best direction, the Mexican Del Toro approaches film noir for the first time with a story of intrigue, crime and betrayal.

‘The Williams Method’ Will Smith gets into the skin of Richard Williams, the father of tennis players Serena and Venus Williams in this biopic directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green that reveals the early and clear vision of the future that he had for his daughters. Using unconventional methods, he devised a plan when his daughters were just four years old that would take them from the streets of Compton, California, to sporting Olympus.

‘My beloved monster’ The filmmaker Víctor Matellano turns in his latest feature film, my beloved monster, all his love for the Spanish fantasy and horror genre that he has been investigating and absorbing for years and does so with a false documentary about a cursed film, the resurrected, directed by Arturo de Bobadilla, which took 23 years to reach the public. my beloved monster, premiered at the last Terror Week in Donostia, follows Bobadilla himself, who claims that he is being chased by a monster, and collects “authentic” testimonies from personalities such as Alaska, Santiago Segura, Álex de la Iglesia and Millán Salcedo.

‘Agents 355’ Penelope Cruz teams up with Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o and Bingbing Fan in this spy movie that tries to flip genre conventions on its head and prove that women together can save the world too. Under the direction of Simon Kinberg, producer of sagas such as X Men or dead pool, Agents 355 It revolves around a group of spies who work for the governments of different countries but who skip the hierarchies and join forces with the common goal.

‘The Villa Caprice case’ The suicide in 2013 of French lawyer Olivier Metzner, famous for controversial cases such as the defense of former Panamanian dictator Antonio Noriega or former minister Dominique Villepin, inspired director Bertrand Stora to make this film. The Villa Caprice case It is a judicial thriller with western echoes that starts from that case but creates fictitious characters. The court reporter Le Monde Pascale Robert-Diard was the one who suggested the theme to Stora and has been his co-writer.

‘Night of Fires’ Mexican director of Salvadoran origin Tatiana Huezo addresses the issue of violence against women in Mexico in her first fiction feature film, which won the Horizontes Latinos award from Zinemaldia and is one of the fifteen shortlisted for the Oscar for best international film.

‘One Shot (Rescue Mission)’ A lot of adrenaline and extreme situations is what this action thriller directed by James Nunn (Sniper) and starring Scott Adkins, a regular face in this type of film and who has participated in blockbusters such as The mercenaries 2 Y Dr Strange.

‘The Star of the Apes’ the star of the apes is an animated film of Swedish production and directed by the South Korean Linda Hambäck. It is the animated adaptation of Frida Nilsson’s book, The Ape Star, and narrates a different way of loving through characters that apparently don’t fit together.

‘brat boy’ The Valencian filmmaker Santiago Lopez Jover co-directs this adolescent animated film with the German Marcus H. Rosenmüller, which deals with themes such as first love and the fight against injustice.