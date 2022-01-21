Will Smith and his idyll with biographical dramas

Biopics delight academics ahead of the Oscar nominations. In this way, if the tape in question is really good, then its members have all the ballots to be considered in the awards season. Something that is happening these last few weeks with Williams method, the film with which Will Smith is the favorite to win the long-awaited golden statuette this year. And it is that as it happens with The Academy, the actor always tends to get better projects in those who play real characters, while other genres such as science fiction or fantasy do not fare very well.

‘ali’

Will Smith’s first Oscar nomination It came from a sports drama with some racial resemblance to The Williams Method. The role of Muhammad Ali is one of the best performances that the actor has left us. Michael Mann’s film reviews the life of the best boxer of all time and his relationship with his wife, his manager and his trainer from when he was an acquaintance to his last fight with Foreman in 1974.

‘Truth hurts’

for his wife Jada Pinkett Smith That her husband was not nominated for The Truth Hurts was, to say the least, a real scandal. Here Will Smith is neuropathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu, who discovered the retrospective injuries American football players suffered from the continuous blows suffered in the head, injuries that even led several professional players to suicide.

‘Looking for happiness’

The second and (for now) last Oscar nomination for Smith. Impossible not to be moved by the tenacity and affection that this father shows towards his son. Here his real son Jaden also assumed the role in fiction, a casting choice that generated unbeatable chemistry that is reliably captured on screen.

‘The Williams method’

Although they are almost extinct awards, Smith won the Golden Globe for best performance thanks to his Richard Williams. We don’t know if that can harm him today, but once again it is shown that his idyll with biographical dramas brings him great results both at the box office and by the reaction of international critics.