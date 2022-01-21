Why Netflix will increase its prices this 2022

Netflix will increase its costs this 2022 (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

After Netflix reported the profits he had in the past quarter, revealed that will increase subscription prices in some regions, even with growing competition from streaming services.

Since 2019 the company has made an annual increase in its costs, currently becoming one of the most expensive services in the industry, along with Disney (whose service includes ESPN and Hulu).

In this way, the new prices that will affect the United States and Canada will be USD $9.99 for the basic plan and USD $15.50 per month for the standard service, while for the 4k quality option the cost will be higher.

This means a blow to the pockets, especially considering that, according to data from Deloitte, users tend to pay for up to four streaming services.

While for users it represents bad news, for Wall Street it turned out to be good news, since the company’s shares increased this January 21 by approximately 2 percent.

Netflix needs more money to continue producing shows (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

And it is that one more dollar may seem little, but in short, taking into account the millions of subscribers from all countries, the total is immeasurable.

Mark Zgutowicz, a senior analyst at Rosenblatt Securities, told CNN that Netflix spends a ton of money on content around the world, which hasn’t been supported by two of its biggest markets, the United States and Canada, where subscriber growth has “slackened over the past several quarters.”

In accordance with TheVerge, one of the main reasons why Netflix needs money is to pay for new shows and movies. “Streaming services are spending a frankly outrageous share of change on original programming, with global spending expected to top $230 billion by 2022, according to estimates from firm Ampere Analysis.”

According to Ampere, Netflix is ​​the third largest investor in video content, second only to Disney and Comcast, both of which invest in expensive sports rights.

Disney +, HBO Max, Apple TV, Netflix, Hulu and Prime video subscriptions (Photo: EUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

“For Netflix, expanding its programming across genres and categories helps it be everything to everyone. Invest in a growing portfolio of programming scripted, unscripted, animated and live-action help ensure that Netflix remains a monthly subscription.”

In addition, the rise of Netflix could cause other services like HBO Max and Disney + to also increase their monthly costs at some point, taking the initiative of Netflix as a clue as to what they should do.

Remember that this increase will only apply to Canada and the United States, so the monthly cost may vary in each country. For example, in Mexico the company announced the price increase from the end of 2021, so to find out the final price, it is best to go to the official Netflix page and check the subscription section.

Netflix premieres for February (Photo: Netflix)

The world’s largest streaming service added 8.3 million customers from October to December as it launched new programming that included star-studded movies like “Red Notice” and “Don’t Look Up” and a new season of “The Witcher.” ”.

Industry analysts had forecast Netflix to add 8.4 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company rode on a rollercoaster ride during the pandemic, with strong growth in early 2020 as people stayed home and movie theaters were closed, followed by a slowdown in 2021.

Netflix captured more than 36 million customers in 2020 and 18.2 million in 2021. In 2022, Netflix subscriber growth is expected to level off and return to the pace seen before the pandemic, according to analysts.

(With information from Reuters)

KEEP READING:

Elon Musk prepares for the implantation of microchips in human brains

Wi-Fi 7: what is it, when will it arrive and why will it improve the quality of internet connections

No more long texts in terms and conditions of apps, these would be the changes