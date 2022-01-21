Why Las Vegas has become the “place to be” for so many successful artists – jenesaispop.com

It seems unbelievable that in 2021 it’s time to talk about Las Vegas as if it were the 70s, but for some time now the capital of Nevada has become the favorite destination of a series of highly commercially successful artists who are looking for another type of direct proposal. Bruno Mars has been the latest to announce a residency in Las Vegas with Anderson .Paak as part of their joint project Silk Sonic, with which he has obtained a macrohit the size of ‘Leave the Door Open’; and in fact Mars already starred only in his own residence between the years 2016 and 2019.

Currently, Katy Perry is hosting her own Las Vegas residency, as spectacular, flashy, and camp as expected, and the place is so hot that Katy is hosting the concert on Saturday Night Live this weekend. And at the end of this month it will be Adele who embarks on her own residence in Las Vegas, with a series of concerts that will last three months. It is true that Adele’s music is more for adults than for the TikTok generation, but not only adults may be listening to ‘Easy on Me’ right now, currently the most successful song in the ENTIRE world.

When an artist performed within a series of continuous concerts in Las Vegas a few years ago, it was considered that he paved the way for the end of his career. Acting in Las Vegas was, in the eyes of the public, synonymous with retiring from music, with being finished. And although it is true that the residences of Céline Dion, Elton Jonn, Shania Twain or Cher, which JENESAISPOP had the opportunity to see live; They were very successful, so it is that these artists performed in Las Vegas because they were in the twilight of their commercial stage. They were considered to be “legacy artists” because they attracted to their concerts a veteran audience that had always followed their career but were also unable to renew their career with new records or hit singles that would win over young people.

At one point, the trend in Las Vegas began to change until the situation we find ourselves in, and in this case we must speak without a doubt of Britney Spears, who is credited with having revolutionized the culture of Las Vegas with her residency ‘Piece of Me’, which took place between 2013 and 2019. It’s been a while since Britney hit it commercially like before, but she hasn’t become a “legacy artist” yet either, as the gradual success of ‘Work Bitch’ demonstrates for example; and furthermore, her audience is still eminently young, as she is too (she was 32 years old when she started the residency). ‘Piece of Me’ drew millions of young people to Las Vegas, and the city hasn’t stopped welcoming artists who are veteran or relatively veteran but by no means finished, like Jennifer Lopez, Calvin Harris, Mariah Carey or even a Lady Gaga who could not be more in vogue, especially for her latest cinematographic steps.

There are several reasons why artists are drawn to offering non-stop concerts in Las Vegas. They are enormously lucrative shows because they are part of a complete “experience” of tourism, consumption and fun in the city, but also because, being fixed, they offer the incentive of being much more elaborate shows than what a typical tour allows. In this sense, artists are spared the fatigue of tours, trips from country to country and from hotel to hotel, and some will even think that they have “earned” that it is the public that comes to see them and not the other way around, and in the case of artists like Jennifer Lopez or Christina Aguilera, who to begin with have done few international tours, add a not insignificant attraction to their profile as performers.

There is someone who loses out in the trend of residences in Las Vegas: the majority public who cannot travel to the United States and spend a kidney to attend the concert of their favorite artist. But in these times of great uncertainty caused by the pandemic, in which The Weeknd and Justin Bieber confirm tours 800 years in the future and the title of Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour has come true like a premonition, well, there’s no way that the tour starts so much that it is being postponed, there are a number of artists who seek to risk as little as possible and, incidentally, offer quality shows without having to travel from one place to another. A single vaccinated and safe country is better than 50 countries that add more uncertain data… of course that doesn’t guarantee anything either.