Who is Machine Gun Kelly, actress Megan Fox’s fiancé? | People | Entertainment

The rapper and the protagonist of ‘Transformers’ were engaged days ago with a personalized ring.

Your real name is Colson Baker, has 31 years and started his music career in 2007; even if lace-up, her debut album, It appeared in 2012 and reached number four on the US Billboard 200.

baker he is also an actor and was part of the cast of BirdBox (Netflix), the successful thriller made by Sandra Bullock in 2018. And it was precisely on that path of acting where he met actress Megan Fox, with whom he was engaged last january 12.

The couple met in early 2020 on the set of the independent film Midnight In The Switchgrass, whose shooting had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but they decided to continue spending time together.

The romance was confirmed when Fox starred in his music video bloody-valentine.

Baker is better known by his stage name, Machine Gun Kelly, a reference to the criminal george Machine Gun Kelly Barnes (1895-1954), an American gangster from Memphis, Tennessee, who in turn he adopted that nickname for his favorite weapon: a Thompson machine gun.

In November 2021, the artist was awarded at the ceremony of the American Music Awards What artist of rock favorite.

Baker’s body is covered in tattoos. But what are some of the most outstanding works on your skin? Tributes to his hometown, cleveland, and his music, along with symbolic figures, numbers Y dates. Also, according to the video of his song Tickets to my downfall, also has Megan’s initials tattooed on her. The 35-year-old actress turns to him and says: “You just tattooed my initials on yourself. I just tattooed your nickname”.

“I knew right away that he was what I call a ‘twin flame’ (twinflame). Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is when a soul has ascended to a level high enough to split into two different bodies at the same time,” Fox said in a recent interview. “So in reality we are two halves of the same soul, I believe. Y I told him that almost immediately, because I felt it right away”.

For this year, MGK is preparing the release of their sixth studio album: Born with Horns.