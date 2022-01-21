There is no doubt that among all the best-known figures in the world, the Queen isabel II tops the list. The longest-serving monarch in Great Britain is quite a celebrity, and for this reason she has rubbed shoulders with all kinds of personalities: politicians, singers, actors and others.

When celebrities have met Queen Elizabeth II

Which celebrities and personalities have met Queen Elizabeth? We have the iconic moment when Elizabeth II disapproved of Marilyn Monroe’s cleavage to when she danced with former President Gerald Ford.



