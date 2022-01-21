What is the Oscar nomination that Spider-Man: No Way Home could surely have

The film that brought together the three Peter Parker wants to compete in the highest category and repeat what was done by Black Panther. But, what is the shortlist in which it will undoubtedly be?

Spider-Man: No way home made history and became the best theatrical release since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The production led by figures such as Tom Holland and Zendaya featured the long-awaited returns of Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield. Since its arrival at the cinema, the film has not stopped growing at the box office and in the praise received, thanks to the fans who appreciated the love that everyone involved put into this feature film.

For this reason, there is talk that it can happen as with Black Panther, a production that a few years ago marked a milestone and became the first film by Marvel to earn a Best Picture nomination. The difference is that in that case there was a very marked political message and a much-needed quota of representativeness that is not precisely in the latest film by spider-man. The film directed by jon watts questioned more from nostalgia.

However, this does not mean that the production of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) cannot aspire to receive any nomination in the next Oscar awards. In this sense, the most logical thing would be to think that this film competes in the technical categories and not so much in the main ones. It would be difficult to think of a shortlist for Best Actor with Tom Holland, much less think of something like Direction with so many important representatives with important films, such as steven spielberg or Paul Thomas Anderson.

If we had to think of something more logical, everything indicates that the cannons could go on the side of the best sound or the best visual effects. Of the two shortlists, the most feasible may be the last, with a great animation work that can be highlighted, for example, in the way in which they rejuvenated alfred molina to become doctor octopus, or the action sequence they staged with the three peter parker at the Statue of Liberty.

The two main candidates for the Oscar

The next Oscars They will be delivered on March 27 and everything indicates that the highest category has two clear favorites to keep the statuette. On the one hand, Netflix bet everything with The power of the dog, headed by Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst, which has received rave reviews for both its photography and its story. On the other hand, there is talk of almost autobiographical production, Belfast, with which Kenneth Brangh told the world about his childhood in Northern Ireland.