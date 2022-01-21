What is the ideal time to sleep and take care of your heart?

The fact of sleeping and resting correctly represents the possibility of having a productive day, but we rarely pay attention to the time in which we sleep. Important research has revealed that maintaining a specific schedule for falling asleep is essential and that this will benefit the heart and therefore to the cardiovascular health.

The study was developed by analyzing more than 88 thousand English people who have an average age of 61 years. One of the first results confirmed that by achieving a sleep routine and correct hygiene, one can have lower risks of developing diseases related to heart. In a statement from the European Society of Cardiology it is explained that the perfect time for sleep It is between 10 and 11 at night. Therefore, this work makes clear the link between sleep duration and cardiovascular health.

The research, published in the scientific journal European Heart Journal Digital Health, detected the development of diseases related to the heart and the cardiovascular health. In consecuense, sleep at the time mentioned above will prevent heart attacks, heart failure, chronic ischemic heart disease, strokes and transient ischemic attacks, among other pathologies

Therefore, the chances of developing diseases of the heart are higher in people who achieve sleep fewer hours or later at night. To be more precise, a 61% higher risk in the cardiovascular health in subjects who do not fall asleep between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

According to one of the members of the study, David Plans, the central argument is based on the functioning of the clock that the human body has, called the circadian rhythm, which is responsible for regulating physical and mental functioning. That is why the research confirms that there is evidence of a specific moment for sleep within the 24-hour cycle, avoiding heart problems that affect the cardiovascular health.