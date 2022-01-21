What is the ideal time to sleep and take care of your heart?

The fact of sleeping and resting correctly represents the possibility of having a productive day, but we rarely pay attention to the time in which we sleep. Important research has revealed that maintaining a specific schedule for falling asleep is essential and that this will benefit the heart and therefore to the cardiovascular health.

The study was developed by analyzing more than 88 thousand English people who have an average age of 61 years. One of the first results confirmed that by achieving a sleep routine and correct hygiene, one can have lower risks of developing diseases related to heart. In a statement from the European Society of Cardiology it is explained that the perfect time for sleep It is between 10 and 11 at night. Therefore, this work makes clear the link between sleep duration and cardiovascular health.

