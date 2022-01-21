What is known about “Pol” Fernández and his departure from Cruz Azul

Who would be planning to keep the services of Pol Fernández would be the Club Atlético Boca Juniors from Argentina (Photo: Instagram/@polfernandez)

Within Mexican soccer, the winter market is still open, so the team from the MX League they can still register casualties and new signings. Nowadays Blue Cross is going through a crisis with one of his players, it’s about William Matias Fernandezbetter known as pole Fernandez.

midfielder cement He has been absent from the start of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament due to personal problems. But in recent days the rumor spread that the Argentine player was plotting his departure from La Noria behind the back of the board.

Who would be planning to keep the services of pole Fernandez would be Athletic Club Boca Juniors from Argentina. It should be noted that the footballer light blue already lived a stage with him Mouth in 2020 but would seek to have a second chapter in the history of the Xeneize for the 2022 season.

Last Wednesday, January 12, Guillermo Fernández asked the board and coach Juan Reynoso for permission to be absent for a few days (Photo: Instagram/@polfernandezz)

And it is that the rumors that brought him closer to Boca Juniors began shortly after his trip to Argentina to solve family problems. Last Wednesday January 12William Fernandez requested permission from the board and coach Juan Reynoso to be absent for a few days.

He did not give the reasons why he left the Noria training, he only limited himself to saying that I had “personal issues” to resolve Y was forced to travel to his native country to take part of their family problems. A few days after the start of Day 2 of Liga MX, pole Fernández did not play with Cruz Azul and since then the club has not heard from him.

It should be remembered that due to an injury the mixed midfielder did not play the first day against Xolos de Tijuanaso there are two dates of the Clausura 2022 in which he has no activity with the team led by John Reynoso.

The first versions pointed out that the amount that the Argentine team was willing to pay Cruz Azul was around USD 2 million (Photo: Instagram/@polfernandezz)

Later the Argentine press leaked the rumor that the trip of pole to Argentina was to meet with Boca Juniors and discuss their hiring offers. From that moment, in Mexico, different versions circulated that put the number 28 with one foot out of The cement machine.

The first versions pointed out that the amount that the Argentine team was willing to pay to Cruz Azul was around $2 million to buy it in definitive purchase. The contract of pole with Machine It still has little more than five months to complete, so it was speculated that Boca Juniors would be willing to pay that amount.

but recently ESPN he discarded the offers of the Argentine board with those of La Noria. MMembers close to the club refuted the alleged offer and they made it clear that so far no one from Boca Juniors has approached the cement board.

The sky-blue footballer already lived a stage with Boca in 2020 (Photo: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian)

“No one has offered that, only the journalists in Argentina, but hopefully (the offer arrives). He has behaved very badly with us, he has teased us, especially Juan (Reynoso) ”, assured a member of Cruz Azul in an interview with ESPN.

For your part Alvaro Davila, director of the sports club of the Blue Cross, also expressed his concerns about the attitude his player took. For ESPN Argentina said he was disappointed and confused by the attitude he took pole Fernandez.

He clarified that if the player’s intention is to leave the club, they were willing to help Y negotiate transparently. But since there was no communication, Dávila shared his concern about what could happen to the player.

The last day Fernández has to report with La Maquina is Monday, January 24 (Photo: REUTERS/Mariana Greif)

“We are confused because after showing great interest and support from pole Due to the efforts we were making for the arrival of new players, there was suddenly a drastic turn in his position. He put that family problem first, we are here to support him, but since it is not so clear, the truth we feel disappointed by his position”.

The last day Fernández has to report with Machine is he monday january 24since the term of the leave of absence is fulfilled.

KEEP READING:

When Travieso Arce almost died trying to cross the US border

How Checo Pérez helped Alexander Albon to be a better driver at Williams

COVID-19 in Liga MX: despite the increase in infections, this is how the capacity of the stadiums remained for matchday 3