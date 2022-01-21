One of the fastest and most effective ways to communicate on a daily basis today is through WhatsApp, this instant messaging application is the favorite among millions of users and is installed in most of the smartphones, both Android and iOS. In addition to being the most popular, it has numerous functions to offer the best service. Like most apps, it has a logo that appears on the home screen, what few know is that it has more features than it seems.

If you thought the icon of WhatsApp it only served to enter the app, today at TechBit we reveal other functions that this logo has when you keep it pressed and that you probably did not know.

This is what happens if you long press the WhatsApp logo

when downloading WhatsApp on your phone, automatically creates a icon on the home screen to enter the apps and start a conversation with your contacts. However, this logo has other functions that are activated by holding it down for a few seconds.



(Photo: Pixabay)

Here we tell you what these functions are about:

shortcuts

The first function, and perhaps the most important, is that when you press and hold the start logo of WhatsApp, it creates a shortcut to the three contacts you chat with most often within the app and takes you right into the conversation.

This option is really useful if you want to respond to messages faster, or if you have pending messages with the contacts with whom you interact the most. Just hold down the icon to display the shortcuts.

camera access

Another tool that is activated by holding down the logo from WhatsApp is access to the application’s camera, making it easier for you to take photos or choose one from your gallery and send them to your contacts faster.

delete whatsapp

One of the hidden features of the logo from WhatsApp when we keep it pressed it is the possibility of removing the app from our phone without having to enter the device configuration. This tool is much more practical and faster.

Now that you know, you can use these features to make it easier for you to use your application, just press and hold the icon of the phone and the options will automatically be displayed. These tools are part of the new update of WhatsApp and are compatible for Android and iOS.

New features arrive on WhatsApp this 2022

In the coming months of 2022 WhatsApp will bring more news to users through its most recent updates that will enable the application’s native functions to be activated, including:



(Photo:Pixabay)

one. Sticker Creator. You can create stickers without the need for external applications.

two. Fusion of WhatsApp with Instagram: WhatsApp has been working so that you can see Instagram content within the messaging app.

3. Stealth mode: Now it will be possible to disable the “last connection” from your application

Four. Delete messages without time limit: You will be able to delete messages no matter how long it has been since they were sent.

Users are already looking forward to the new features to WhatsAppWhat do you think, do you like the new tools of the most famous messaging app on the internet?

