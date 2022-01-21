What happened? Luis Miguel reappears thinner

MEXICO CITY.- Luis Miguel reappeared on social networks, the 51-year-old singer surprised his fans with a more youthful appearance after remaining in the shade after the end of his biographical series.

Two photographs of the interpreter of “Under the table” circulate, in the first he looks smiling, with a new hairstyle and visibly thinner.

In a second snapshot, “Luismi” appears in a luxurious car agency in Miami, “looking better than ever,” netizens say.

“El Sol”, as the artist is also called, had kept a very low profile since the end of the third season of his series broadcast on Netflix, where Diego Boneta, actor and singer, demonstrated his versatility in acting but also in music, because he managed to make the most famous songs of “Luismi” his own.

Is Kenya Os saying goodbye to YouTube?

On his personal Instagram account, the singer published a video on January 2 to wish a happy 2022, he also posted a Christmas video on the eve of Christmas Eve in which he sings “Santa Claus came to town”, a classic of the season .