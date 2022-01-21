What are they, how are they different and how will they affect you?

most still we connect to the internet from the smartphone via 4G. Some lucky ones are already enjoying 5G. And it is more and more common to hear about the following 6G generation. And to make this possible, inside the device we have a SIM card. Or if you’re a early adopter, maybe you use an eSIM. But when the latter has not yet been extended, we are already talking about the next step. Which one? The iSIM.

Behind the iSIM there are big names in telecommunications such as Vodafone, Qualcomm Y Thales, so it’s too number-heavy to be something we’ll see on a lot of phones in the future. And, according to those responsible, it complies with the GSMA specifications, the association that is responsible for implementing and promoting mobile telephony.

The iSIM, like the eSIM, is integrated into the phone or mobile device itself. Unlike the usual SIM card, which we have to insert manually and change it if you contract another provider. With iSIM and eSIM, change supplier it is, or will be, much easier. And, in addition, the integration with the phone itself is much better, offering a better service and consuming fewer resources.

The future of the SIM: eSIM versus iSIM

The SIM is a key piece in mobile devices that use GSM connections. Today this translates to accessing the internet through 4G and 5G networks. In the future, 5G and 6G will surely coexist. Regardless of the generation that makes this connection to the world wide web possible, we must have a SIM. To be physical or virtual It will depend on the manufacturers of phones, tablets, watches and other mobile gadgets.

The SIM or SIM card we all know her. When we change our telephone provider, it provides us with a tiny plastic card with a chip. SIM is the acronym for Subscriber Identity Module, subscriber identification module. Its function is to identify the mobile device in the mobile telephone network. Born in 1996 as SIM, a hybrid of plastic and chip, over the years the plastic has been disappearing to offer us the miniSIM, the microSIM and, finally, the nanoSIM.

