Watch out! These are the medications you should avoid if you have covid

PACHUCA.- Every day the number of infections by covid-19 and it is common that before the first symptom resort to the self medication; however, it is important to take into account that before any illness, the best option is to have the medical assistance.

Although some medicines are useful and many others are just antibiotics or for the treatment of diseases unrelated to the Sars-Cov2 virus.

According to the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), It is important avoid the medicines “homemade,” which increase a risk of toxicity or complications.

WHAT MEDICINES AVOID IF I HAVE COVID?

The UNAM recommends seek medical advice yes the symptom are serious and avoid self-medicating. If you’re covid-19 test positive avoid taking:

antibiotics (azithromycin, levofloxacin, ceftriaxone, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, etc.).

antivirals They have no effect against virus cause of covid-19 (oseltamivir, amantadine, rimantadine, acyclovir, etc.).

Medicines steroids in the first five days of illness (cortisone, dexamethasone, etc.).

Anticoagulants without medical supervision (aspirin, heparin, enoxaparin, clopidogrel).

The antivirals that appear in the list, in their majority, are to treat the influenza, then they don’t work if you have covid. In the same way the flu that we could easily find in the pharmacy, have a limited effect, if not null.

Also read in LSR Hidalgo: fourth wave from infections advances, but 75% of hidalguenses are vaccinated

WHAT MEDICINES ARE RECOMMENDED UNDER MEDICAL SUPERVISION?

if you present slight discomfort, it is recommended to take paracetamol to control fever and ibuprofen to relieve discomfort.

At any time be under monitoring of the oxygenation Y body temperature. In case of aggravation symptom request medical assistance.

jgp