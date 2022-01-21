Virginia Woolf: the power of an avant-garde feminism | A life that was also tragedy

“Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf?” Sings the three little pigs in the traditional children’s theme, one of the most popular of the children’s genre. Edward Albee includes it in his famous play Who’s afflicted with the big bad Wolf? (Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf?, which was translated into Spanish as Who’s afraid of Virginia Woolf?), from 1962. The American playwright thus smuggles an intellectual joke, through the protagonist couple who profess a savage hatred. Take advantage of the phonetic simile between the word wolf, wolf in English, and the surname of Virginia, the great English writer.

The game of dramaturgy gives rise, although it does not exhaust, to questions such as: Why is the great English storyteller of the twentieth century feared now and then? What is the law of the ferocity of the creator of Mrs. Dalloway, Waves, to the lighthouse Y Orlando? The occasion calls for it. A new anniversary of the birth of the author of a work that, in addition to its aesthetic enjoyment, continues to question from fiction (and not only) essential ethical issues such as the role of women, self-perception, being able to earn money as a ticket to a space of freedom, the autonomous space of those who were considered in their time and even today “sex weak”.

“Thinking, he writes, about the security and prosperity of one sex and the poverty and insecurity of the other…what could be the reason for this curious disparity?” Let’s go first to the biography, necessary but not sufficient, of this literary she-wolf, who nursed so much of her own and others’ writing production and who, with her interior monologue and her feminist perspective, revolutionized writing.

A life that was also tragedy

Virginia Woolf was born Adeline Virginia Stephen on January 25, 1882, in London. She was the daughter of two remarried widowers who, as the translator and researcher Pablo Ingberg says in the prologue of the essay a room of your own, published by Editorial Losada in 2013, “between yours, mine and ours, they reached an offspring of seven, she the penultimate. Let’s quickly review his sum of misfortunes. The only half-sister on the paternal side had mental difficulties and lived in a hospital since 1891. The mother died in 1895. She was replaced in the role of housewife by her only daughter from her first marriage, who died two years later, just married. The two male half-siblings through the same maternal route sexually abused Virginia and her older sister Vanessa at different times. The father died in 1904 after two years of illness. Virginia had two psychological crises after the deaths of her mother and father that led her to some hospitalization.

Vita Sackville West inspired Orlando. They had a relationship of years between being lovers and later friends.

In that painful situation, the four brothers moved together to the Bloomsbury neighborhood, in the London municipality of Camden, where four years later after a trip through Greece, typhoid fever took Thoby, the youngest. Exhaustion, crisis, fear, the German bombings that destroyed her house during World War II, determined that Virginia threw herself in 1941 “into the waters of suicide”. But before that tragedy, while the boys in the family went to college, Virginia studied at home with her writer father, although she learned ancient Greek from private teachers. As a woman, she received private instruction but accessed high levels of education for the time.

Orlando, the movie starring Tilda Swinton in 1992, directed by Sally Potter.

It was not the situation she would have wanted. However, their contemporary peers were even worse off. His childhood home was often visited by people from the art world, his mother had been a model for Pre-Raphaelite painters, and the novelist William Tackeray was his father’s first father-in-law. Ingberg tells, for example, that the first information about sex came to Virginia reading Plato’s dialogues. The brothers were hosts of Thursday meetings in the house and gave rise to the influential Bloomsbury group. EM Forster (author of Passage to India Y Maurice), the painter Roger Fry (with whom Virginia discovered Cézanne and understood that the plot should follow the rhythm of the senses rather than the temporal order of events), the statist economist John Maynard Keynes, the art critic Clive Bell, who he married the painter sister, Vanessa, and the writer Leonard Woolf, from whom Virginia adopted the surname.

The Woolfs formed a marriage that functioned as an open relationship, as both had erotic ties to other people. In the twenties, Virginia had an important relationship with the aristocratic poet Vita Sackville-West, to whom she dedicated the novel Orlando, an unavoidable reading in these days of dispute between pride and violence. Orlando It had its first translation into Spanish by Jorge Luis Borges, who considered it a “very original” novel, although he did not admire the English writer. According to researcher Leah Leone, Borges took the gender identity changes of the protagonist as a magical element of the narrative and omitted some fragments, full of sarcasm and denunciation, making him lose his sharpest edges.

Orlando is a young man of the nobility who wakes up after a trance as a woman, despite the antagonistic force of Our Lady of Purity, Our Lady of Modesty and Our Lady of Chastity. The character lives more than three centuries, falls in love with someone who is transgender and is stripped of the lands that correspond to her by inheritance. The story was made into a movie thirty years ago by Sally Potter with Tilda Swinton as the central figure. Also the big screen had a version of Mrs. Dalloway through the movie The hours, by Stephen Daldry, in 2002. Three women (played by Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore and Nicole Kidman) desperately live in the domestic space the hours that do not pass and pass just like themselves. Woolf began to practice public writing brilliantly reviewing books ignored by the canon. He did it for the London newspaper The Times. Those texts (about books mostly about women) became two volumes of essays entitled the common reader.

Without labels: the sexuality of Virginia Woolf

His first novel, end of trip, published in 1908, is one of his most ingenious social satires. For the writer, teacher and journalist Irene Chikiar Bauer, author of the nine hundred pages of the volume Virginia Woolf: Life in writing (Taurus in Argentina, 2012 and in Spain, 2015 with three editions and a new reprint in progress), her biography “remains a classic but, in addition, she is a classic avant-garde author”, status granted for her incorporation into the literary canon . The Argentine researcher, responsible for the most important book written in Spanish about the youngest of the Stephen sisters, told Las12 that Virginia’s validity is due “to the revolutionary nature of her writing, innovative book after book. “He didn’t want to repeat himself. end of trip It was disruptive for the time. And, if we stick to Orlando, the experiences and experimentations of the book are extraordinary and current in the treatment of gender (also of the literary genre) and sex. When he was preparing it, he wrote that it would be: ‘a biography that would begin in the year 1500’ and that would extend to the present day and in which Vita would be the protagonist ‘only with a change from one sex to another’.”

Chikiar Bauer, author as well as the personal essay (book on the life and work of Victoria Ocampo, where she also refers to the relationship between the two V) wrote a chronological biography, not segmented and, unlike that of her nephew Quentin Bell, she did not need to seek family consensus. “Bell’s biography, magnificent in some ways for being first-hand material, he says, suffers from giving an ‘all on one side’ view. As for others written in English, they have not been translated. As the author of three guineas: there are stories that each generation must tell anew”. Woolf was a complex personality and so was her sexuality. “Was she a heterosexual who experienced lesbian relationships; a lesbian camouflaged after a conventional marriage; Or could she be classified as asexual? Chikiar Bauer wonders and replies: “attempts to label her are not valid; and they have overshadowed or distorted many analyses”.

Correspondence, the book that collects the epistolary exchange between Victoria Ocampo and Virginia Woolf. The English woman wrote Okampo with a k but the Argentine woman forgave her everything.

An unavoidable voice in Western fiction that used writing and imagination with innovative efficiency and skill, it is almost certain that if Virginia had lived in this time she would have supported the law in favor of safe and free abortion, just as she denounced the patriarchy and femicides, unresolved problems today, which he clearly developed in a room of your own. The cinema and the theater have honored her. But perhaps the greatest tribute paid to her is the interest her work continues to arouse in young women who read it as if immersed in passionate conversation with a peer who listens and understands.