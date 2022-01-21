Veronica Sullivan, from NBCUniversal, new Honorary Ambassador of Spain Film Commission









Spain Film Commission has a new Honorary Ambassador: Veronica Sullivan, Senior Vice President and Head of External Affairs of Global Production and State and Local Government of NBCUniversal.

“With this mention, Spain Film Commission recognizes the professional career of Veronica Sullivan, her proven experience and her relevant role in a prestigious company such as NBCUniversal”, comments the association in a press release during the celebration of FITUR Screen.

From his role at the US company, Sullivan manages government regulations, economic development and public affairs initiatives for NBCUniversal’s production platforms: Universal Filmed Entertainment, Universal Studio Group, Telemundo and Peacock.

“His appointment will help strengthen the ties between the powerful North American and Spanish audiovisual industries, which are experiencing a moment of global positioning and expansion, being recognized as the most attractive and competitive European Audiovisual Hub,” adds the association chaired by Carlos Rosado.

On behalf of Veronica Sullivan, the award was collected by Olga Martín, head of International Relations at Universal, who from New York thanked SFC for the award and said that “Spain is a country that she adores and that she hopes to be able to shoot very soon” . She has also expressed the “great interest that exists in the large US multinationals to shoot in Spain”. The new Ambassador plans to collect her recognition on an upcoming visit to Spain.

In previous years, the Spain Film Commission has appointed the former United States ambassador to Spain as Ambassador of Honor, James Coststhe actress Aitana Sanchez Gijonthe actress Emily Bluntthe director of photography Javier Aguirresarobethe Indian producer Ramji Natarajan and the filmmaker Terry Gilliam.

Each year the association awards this distinction to professionals in the audiovisual industry who contribute to positioning Spain as a destination for international audiovisual filming.

