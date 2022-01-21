Up to six Mexicans would play on Saturday and in the Netherlands, Edson vs. ‘Guti’
ESPN presents you the matches, days and times of the duels that will have the presence of Aztec ambassadors.
The Mexican soccer players who play in the Old Continent point to a very active Saturday before playing the first FIFA Date of 2022 with the Mexican National Team, since up to six Aztec players could have minutes.
After the arrival of Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona at the Seville Y Orbelin Pineda to Celta de Vigo, the Aztec fans could enjoy four selected in the Saturday day of The league. The commitment that stands out is Sevilla vs. Celta de Vigo due to the chances that ‘Maguito’ will make his debut in the Spanish Championship and coincide on the field with Crown and Araujo.
Another commitment that stands out in Spain is the confrontation between Hector Herrera’s Atletico Madrid before him Valencia. The duel that will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano is key to the aspirations of those led by Diego Simeone in LaLiga and it is also vital to regain the confidence of the red and white fans after being eliminated from the Copa del Rey for Real Sociedad. In case you don’t win Valencia, the ‘Colchoneros’ could end the weekend out of European positions.
In England, Raul Jimenez and the Wolves They will try to beat the Brentford, a team that has just fallen to the Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United. The wolves They are in eighth place in the PremierLeague.
For its part, Johan Vasquez and Genoa they will face tomorrow Udinese by A series. Vasquez has been a constant starter with the ‘Grifone’, but the departure of Andriy Shevchenko from the bench could cause changes in the scheme. However, the Aztec expects to continue adding minutes now under the orders of Abdoulay Konko.
Here we share the agenda of Mexican soccer players this weekend:
– Schedules corresponding to the time of Mexico City
Friday
Andres Guardado and Diego Lainez
Espanyol vs Betis | 14:00
Saturday
John Vasquez
Genoa vs. Udinese | 8:00
Raul Jimenez
Brentford vs. Wolves | 9 o’clock
‘Tecatito’, Orbelin Pineda and Nestor Araujo
Seville vs. Celtic of Vigo | 11:30
Hector Herrera
Atletico Madrid vs. Valencia | 14:00
Sunday
Edson Alvarez and Erick Gutierrez
PSV vs. Ajax | 7:30
Hirving Lozano
Naples vs. Salernitana | 8:00
Gerardo Arteaga
Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Genk | 9 o’clock
Jose Juan Macias
Royal Society s. Getafe | 11:30