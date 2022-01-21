Unexpected: Netflix canceled one of the favorite series of critics and best rated by users

Netflix cancel Gentefied, a latin comedy drama produced by America Ferrera, according to the specialized magazine Variety.

season 2 of Gentefied, starring JJ Soria, Carlos Santos and Joaqun Cosio, had just premiered on the platform last November. The Serie follow the life of three Mexican-American cousins in Boyle Heights, a Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, who must tackle the phenomenon of gentrification, borders, babies and family separation, all while trying to save their grandfather’s taco shop.

Gentefied also featured performances by actors like Karrie Martin, Annie Gonzalez, Julissa Calderon and even Ferrera herself I played a character on the show.

The news surprised many as critics overwhelmingly liked the series when it premiered in 2020. The Rotten Tomatoes review site gave Gentefied a score of 96% on the “Tomatometer” and an average audience score of 76%.

But nevertheless, season 2 of Gentefied Didn’t make the top 10 on Netflix. and, as reported by Variety, this would be the reason for the cancellation: It will be a matter of views and not costs.

“Despite criticism from subscribers that the broadcaster cancels series more than it creates them, in the past year, Netflix’s renewal rate for scripted series of two or more seasons has been in line with averages of the industry: Netflix (60%), HBO (67%). and CBS (70%),” they reported from the media.

In addition, Netflix made progress in the amount of Latino and Hispanic talent it features on and off screen. Amrica Ferrera directing “I’m Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter.” The platform signed blanket deals with Jennifer Lopez, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, Robert Patino, and Kalinda Vzquez in 2021, and greenlit projects with Sofa Vergara (“Griselda”) and Vanessa Ramos (“Blockbuster”).