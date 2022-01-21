Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection debuts trailer and shows what it looks like on PS5

Without making much noise, but two of the best games of the past generation are about to return in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. To celebrate its imminent release, PlayStation has released the launch trailer for this compilation, which brings back Nathan, Chloe and company.

The pack includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Y Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Specially remastered for PS5, with graphic and performance improvements taking advantage of the benefits of Sony’s next-generation console.

The adventures have no playable additions, but include both the base game starring Nathan Drake and his brother Sam; and the expansion led by Chloe and Nadine. Two games that were already a technical ceiling in their day and that will now look even better in this remastering.

“In Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Nathan Drake goes in search of Captain Avery’s lost treasure, embarking on one last adventure to far flung places through the jungles of Madagascar to the lost colony of pirates, Libertalia. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy picks up the incredible exploits of Chloe Frazer as she rises from enemy to hero. Enlisting the help of notorious mercenary Nadine Ross, Chloe sets sail alongside India’s Western Ghats to locate Ganesh’s legendary golden tusk.”

If you already own the games on PS5, for just €10 more you can request the digital version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection when it comes out on January 28, 2022; for this you have to insert the disc into the console -and you will need a PS5 with a reader, of course-.

In addition, it will be a preview for the Uncharted movie, which will bring the adventures of Naughty Dog to the cinema on February 18, with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as headliners.