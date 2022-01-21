TV Azteca would not broadcast Jamaica-Mexico due to lack of rights

Midtime Editorial

Is your little milk already sleeping? We are a week away from the Concacaf Octagonal resumption heading to Qatar 2022, but what is going to be news is that -so far- TV Azteca does not have the rights to broadcast the Jamaica vs. Mexico game next Thursday, January 27, so we would be left without Martinoli, Luis García, Jorge Campos, Zague and company on television screens.

That’s right, the conflict between the television station owned by Ricardo Salinas Pliego and the Spanish company Mediapro is what would leave Azteca Deportes without the possibility of passing the game of the Mexican National Team, although a last-minute fix is ​​not ruled out.

Jamaica vs Mexico would only air on TUDN

to continue like this, the match between Jamaica and Mexico could only be seen on Televisa (TUDN) within Mexico, since they have absolutely all the permits to broadcast the Tricolor, in addition to owning the rights for the Qatar 2022 World Cup on television and digitally.

The lawsuit between TV Azteca and Mediapro

It was in 2021 when it became clear that there was a Television Azteca campaign against Mediapro, a company that has the rights to many soccer tournaments around the world and that has been linked to championships such as LaLiga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

In the middle of the previous year, Mediapro tried to buy Fox Sports and it was then that in different sports and news programs of Ajusco, reports were broadcast talking about the “danger” that this company represented due to various demands for breaches of contracts, although it transcends that part of the background was a “fear” of giving up the few television rights that Azteca has left in Liga MX against a strong competitor.

TV Azteca did not have the Nations League

You don’t have to go that far back to relive an identical problem. Just in the summer of 2021, TV Azteca did not broadcast the Final Four of the Concacaf Nations League due to the aforementioned differences with Mediapro. At that time, Ricardo Salinas Pliego demerited the competition by labeling it a “torneíllo” and for that reason they had not paid the rights.

Something similar was about to happen with the 2021 Gold Cup, since it was not until a couple of days before the start of the tournament that Azteca and Mediapro were arranged.

When is the Jamaica vs Mexico?

Date : Thursday, January 27, 2022

: Thursday, January 27, 2022 Hour : Starting at 6:00 p.m. from central Mexico

: Starting at 6:00 p.m. from central Mexico Campus : Kingston National Stadium

: Kingston National Stadium Day 9 of the Concacaf Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.