TV Azteca, still without rights for Tri vs. Jamaica

The next match between Mexican team Y Jamaica of the Final Octagonal towards the Qatar World Cup 2022 its transmission through the signal of Aztec TV.

As revealed by the Sniper, collaborator of RECORD, Aztec TV It still does not have the guaranteed rights of said party since Televisa is the one who makes the transaction directly through the signal.

Aaaaah what colleagues from other media… TV AZTECA does not yet have the rights to the TRI game in Jamaica, but nothing to do with MEDIAPRO, it is a direct ‘conflict’ with TELEVISA The Spanish firm sells them to CHAPULTEPEC, and is reselling them to AJUSCO… except for this game – The Sniper (@franco_record) January 21, 2022

“TV Azteca does not yet have the rights to El Tri in Jamaica, but nothing to do with Mediapro, it is a direct ‘conflict’ with Televisa. The Spanish firm sells them to Chapultepec, and is reselling them to Ajusco… except for this game,” wrote the Sniper.

This match will take place next Thursday, January 27, in what will be the first FIFA date of this 2022, in which Mexico will also play against Costa Rica and Panama.

