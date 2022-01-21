Traditional medicine courses of the Manzanillo City Council have benefited 1,422 people – Noticias Va de Nuez

In order to promote health care for the population, the Directorate of Attention and Citizen Participation has given 151 Traditional Medicine workshops to a total of 1,422 people who have received guidance and training on the management of medicinal plants. and its healing properties.

Luis Valdivia, director of Citizen Participation and Community Development, reported that these workshops have been given in various areas of the municipality: neighborhood 1 of Valle de las Garzas, Salagua delegation and the longest course held in the fair facilities with the participation of 30 people, with a duration of four months.

He also announced that another long-term workshop is held on Saturdays under the portals of the municipal presidency, “other workshops are held on Fridays, in the morning and evening hours.”

He stressed that these courses have had a very good response from the population since the attendees learn how to cure themselves preventively with traditional Mexican medicinal plants. The workshop, which is free, is given by a homeopathy graduate who explains the properties of each plant, as well as teaches how to prepare micro doses, so that they integrate their family medicine cabinet with the most frequent medications needed at home.

