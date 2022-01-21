Tom Cruise prepares a space barbarity

Actor Tom Cruise intends to do something much bigger than a movie in space, as he will start what will become a space movie studio.

Some time ago, Tom Cruise revealed his plans to shoot the first movie in space. But now they intend to create a whole space industry. As Space Entertainment Enterprise or SEE has just announced that it will create a combined module of movie studio and sports stadium space station.

This company is the one in charge of producing the film of Tom Cruise that for now has neither a title, nor a release date, nor even a start date for filming, although we know that the director will be Doug Liman. But they want this space module to be operational by the end of 2024.

Official statement: “The SEE-1 module will provide a unique and affordable home for unlimited entertainment possibilities. Since it will be in a place full of innovative infrastructure that will unleash a new world of creativity. With world leader Axiom Space building this revolutionary state-of-the-art facility. SEE-1 will provide not only the first but also the ultimate space structure that will enable the expansion of the two trillion dollar global entertainment industry to low Earth orbit.”

Company plans:

It seems that Tom Cruise he was right. Since his dream of being the first to shoot a movie in space is a great idea that will also become an entire entertainment industry.

The company has said the module, called SEE-1, will host a variety of film and sporting events for third-party creative teams looking to make use of its real-world, low-gravity environment, as well as create their own in-house projects. The module will be built by Axiom Space, a Houston-based space infrastructure developer. Axiom currently has a $140 million contract to provide a commercial module that can be attached to the International Space Station.

It is planned that SEE-1 mates with the Axiom ISS module, Axiom Station in 2024. It will then separate and form its own independent commercial space station in 2028. Axiom’s long-term plans involve using the future station as a hub for space tourism.

Do you want to see the movie? Tom Cruise and everything that will come after? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.