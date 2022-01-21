Titanic, 24 years later: deleted scene hid tragic and sad death on the ship | Leonardo DiCaprio | Cinema and series

This Sunday, January 23, marks the 24th anniversary of the premiere of Titanic, a film directed by James Cameron and winner of eleven Oscars. With Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as protagonists, the film has captivated —and continues to do so— everyone who sees it. Its history, which leads us to meet the emblematic ocean liner, is still valid despite the passing of the years.

Although the film contains memorable scenes, there are several that had to be left out of the final footage for different reasons. Among those sequences there is one that, for many, is sadder than the end of Jack and Rose: the death of Cora and her father on the ship.

Through the story of the protagonists, viewers saw opposite lifestyles in Titanic and also met iconic characters. However, there were supporting roles whose charm left an impact on viewers, including Jack’s “ideal girl” Cora (Alexandrea Owens-Sarno).

Cora, the girl who won Jack’s heart, died on the Titanic. Photo: 20th Century Fox

Cora was a third class character on the ship, but she appeared on screen at different points in the story. The girl is seen at the beginning of Rose’s story, when the passengers are boarding the ship, while she is in her father’s arms, stunned by how big the Titanic is.

However, Cora’s most memorable scene occurs during the party Jack takes Rose to after their fancy dinner. While taking the little girl as a dance partner, the protagonist tells her that she was still “his best girl” before dancing with Rose. The character is not seen again until his death is confirmed.

A deleted scene from Titanic shows what happened to Cora and her father: they both died after failing to get off the ship in time. They drowned because they could not reach the deck, a fate shared by many other third-class passengers.

Although the moment was part of the special of the film that came out in 2012, it was not explained why we did not see this scene in the final cut of the film. Regardless, Titanic made sure the audience knew that Cora and her father did not survive the tragedy.

In 2012, the special DVD with extra content from Titanic was released. Photo: 20th Century Fox

In the final part, when Rose dies, we see what could be said to be her soul returning to the ship to be reunited with Jack. Here Cora and her dad appear with the passengers who died on the ship.

Cora and her dad appear at the end of Titanic. Photo: 20th Century Fox

Titanic, by James Cameron, is based on the stories of the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912. It tells the (fictional) story of Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet) and Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio), two passengers from different social classes who fall in love aboard the ship during the ill-fated maiden voyage.

Who played Cora?

Cora was played by Alexandrea Owens, who in that 1997 was just 9 years old. Now, she is 33 years old and you can find her on Instagram under the name Alex Owens-Sarno.

The actress Alexandrea Owens who played little Cora in Titanic, is currently 33 years old. Photo. imbd.

