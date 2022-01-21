This Xiaomi monster with 5G has a discount for a limited time

70 euros discount for this Xiaomi monster with 5G. Do not miss the opportunity, because time is limited.

This special discount comes from Xiaomi and “affects” one of its best 5G phones. We refer to LITTLE F3 5G, a monster with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor that we often recommend for its great features and its more than interesting price. Right now, you can buy the most advanced POCO F3 5G for €329.99 on the xiaomi store.

This is the version of 8GB+256GB, which has a recommended retail price of 399.99 euros. You don’t have to do anything to get it on sale, or apply a discount coupon or anything strange. You just have to keep in mind that the POCO F3 5G is one of Xiaomi’s “Daily Picks”, which means that offer disappears at midnight. Another option is to buy the same model for €339.99 in amazon, somewhat more expensive, but with no apparent time limit.

Buy the POCO F3 5G on sale for a limited time

The POCO F3 5G is among the best Xiaomi phones for having an incredible technical sheet for a price of around 300 euros. is a device comfortable in the hands, thanks to a weight that does not exceed 200 grams and a thickness that remains below 8 millimeters. In addition, it is a terminal very pretty. Xiaomi gives you the option of buy it in black, white or blue.

The screen is among one of its most outstanding sections, without a doubt it offers a high-level experience. It’s about a 6.67-inch AMOLED E4 panel with resolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 120Hz, that is to say, it has a large size, good color reproduction and a fluidity without which you can no longer live.

The processor that powers the POCO F3 5G is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, so good performance is more than assured. With this mobile you can do everything you want, even heavy tasks, without the annoying lags or jerks in the apps. We remember that you have 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage and MIUI 12 based on Android 11 as the factory operating system. Of course, it is one of the POCO mobiles that will update to Android 12.

If what worries you is its quality when taking pictures, you should know that it mounts a triple rear camera: 48 MP main, 13 MP ultra wide angle and 5 MP telemacro. Without a doubt, the 48 MP is the one that takes the best images. On the front it also has a camera, in this case 20MP, with which you can take selfies and make video calls.

You will be able to use the POCO F3 5G throughout the day with a full charge, as its 4,520mAh battery. It’s compatible with 33W fast charge, so you will only need a little over an hour next to the charger to fully charge.

Related topics: Mobiles, Chinese mobiles, Offers, Xiaomi

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!