This offer is over for Amazon Prime users

If you are an Amazon Prime user you have to take advantage of this offer that ends in just a few hours.

Amazon currently has a great offer for all its Prime users that ends in just a few hours. We all agree that Amazon Prime includes numerous advantages, but these types of promotions are not common and you have to take advantage of them. Only up to next January 20th you can get 3 months of Audible for free for being an Amazon Prime customer.

Audible is the most important audiobook platform in the world and belongs to Amazon. It has its own app for iPhone and Android and you can enjoy more than 90,000 titles unlimitedly, on multiple devices and offline. And now you can enjoy all of them for 90 days completely free if you are an Amazon Prime member.

If you’re not yet an Amazon Prime member, you can also try Audible completely free for 30 days thanks to its free trial period. But we recommend that you better subscribe to Amazon Prime for free for 30 days in order to enjoy Audible for free for 3 months.

Audible’s best features

One of the features of Audible is that we don’t just have normal audiobooks, we also have well-known voices narrating them. The catalog includes exclusive content such as Frankenstein narrated by Quim Gutierrez, You will not believe it, You cannot die on Delos or Alice in Wonderland narrated by Michelle Jenner, Expansión Report and Sherlock Holmes narrated by Joseph Coronado and many more.

Here are some of Audible’s best features:

Unlimited access to a catalog of over 90,000 original audiobooks and podcasts from the Audible subscription.

Exclusive narrations by the most recognized national and international voices.

Listen whenever and wherever you want, even offline, through the Audible app.

Ask Alexa. Ask Alexa to start your audiobook, skip to the next chapter, and more.

Free trial for 30 days, 3 months for Amazon Prime customers. After Audible it costs €9.99/month.

Free cancellation at any time.

Take advantage of this offer because the hours are running out. will only be available for Amazon Prime members until next January 20, then you won’t be able to enjoy the 3 free months of Audible.

Related topics: Offers

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!