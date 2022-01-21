This Mazda 3 modified to compete has a rotary engine and 1,200 hp

This will be one of those few times that you will see a Mazda 3 this amazing. Its powerful engine says it all.

Designed as a car for sports competitions, this exclusive example of mazda 3 has impressive qualities as well as context-aware design, giving it a most daring personality compared to his usual style.

If exterior design already gives us an idea of ​​where the modifications applied to the Japanese hatchback are going, you have to wait to see the features that were adjusted in its propulsion system using the technology of rotary engine or Wankel.

The project was spearheaded by Michael Widdetta New Zealand runner with experience in the use of this type of propellant throughout an important trajectory in the motor sports. Sponsored by Red Bull, the beverage brand has also joined the plan.

Mazda 3 heading up Pikes Peak Hill

The modifications applied to make this Mazda 3 a unique and competitive specimen, has as its objective the mountain race Pikes Peak Hill to be held in the middle of this year in the State of Colorado, United States. Basic requirement: a super-powerful propellant.

Specifically, it is a Wankel rotary engine of four rotors which, as announced, will be around 1,200 hp of power even with the low pressure of the Pikes Peak high-altitude circuit. Traction will shift from the front wheels to the rear wheels.

As part of the presentation of the project that Widdett made known through his social networks, the Mazda 3 also received several aerodynamic components like a big front splitter, a rear spoiler mounted on the chassis and prominent side skirts.

Other items that jump out at you are the new racing wheels and tires, hood exhaust outlet and lower suspension. The aesthetics are everything you would expect from a competition vehicle: brand badges and eye-catching graphics throughout the body.

