this is your final design

There are just a few days left for Xiaomi to officially announce the launch of the new Redmi Note 11 family in the Global market. In fact, the company itself has confirmed that it will be the next January 26 at 1:00 p.m. in Spain the date chosen by Xiaomi to publicize this new series, which, most likely, will also be joined by the official presentation of MIUI 13 Global.

In fact, as we can read through My Smart Price, We have already been able to know the final design that the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G will have and that, apparently, will be different from what we saw in its Chinese versions, in addition to incorporating specifications that we will discuss below.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, this is all we know about it

As we can see in the leaked images, the new Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G will be presented with a quite different design compared to its previous generation, showing completely flat edges in the style of the iPhone 13, camera module in vertical format with quite a predominance and a front with a well-used panel on the edge and a hole in the upper center.





Another detail that draws our attention is that will hold the 3.5mm jack plug, double stereo speaker and even the classic infrared sensor characteristic of Xiaomi, so this is good news at the level of physical connectivity.

As for its internal specifications, everything seems to indicate that this phone will mount a Qualcomm chip (although the exact model is still unknown), which will be accompanied by a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a 5,000 mAh battery which, apparently, would have support for fast charging up to 120 W, although the charger included in the box would only be 67W.





Beyond all this, the only additional thing we can tell you is that its main camera sensor will be 108 MP, but we do not know more data about this device. Therefore, it only remains to wait a little less than a week to be able to confirm all this information, which shows us a fairly mature phone with specifications at the level of what we can demand in its price range.

Via | My Smart Price