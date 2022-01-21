This is why Keanu Reeves continues to donate his earnings and give expensive gifts to his acquaintances – Metro Ecuador

Keanu Reeves He is one of the Hollywood celebrities that we can never stop talking about and it is that all the time he seems to be adding successes in his career, as well as good deeds to love him more and more.

The actor ended 2021 on the right foot after the premiere of The Matrix: Resurrections, the fourth installment of the saga of the Wachowski sisters.

Keanu Reeves

And although opinions were divided, fans went wild at the return of Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity.

Over the years, the actor has been an example of dedication and professionalism, but above all of strength and resilience since he had to face complicated tests from a very young age.

If it has taught us anything, it is to face fear and stop worrying only about the material to focus on what really matters: a full life, spiritually speaking.

Keanu is well known for his selfless actions and although he rarely refers to them, it is the people who admire him and thank him who have taken it upon themselves to remind us of the great human being he is.

Keanu Reeves

It was recently revealed that the 57-year-old actor invited members of his inner circle, including his coaches and representativesto San Francisco for the world premiere of The Matrix: Resurrections on December 18 in San Francisco, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Director Chad Stahelskywho has been a stunt double for Reeves in the saga and also directed the star in the franchise of John Wickconfirmed the gesture to said portal.

“He is incredibly generous. There will be a lot of people in tonight’s audience who helped him, from his martial arts coaches to jiu-jitsu coaches to hair and makeup artists to his stunt team,” Stahelski said. “(He) makes sure that his friends and family are here. He is epic.”

“Money means nothing to me. I have earned a lot of money, but I want to enjoy life and not stress myself by increasing a bank account” — Keanu Reeves, in an interview

Keanu Reeves

In accordance with The Hollywood Reporter, Keanu covered all the costs for a private jet, hotels, premiere tickets, and hosted a special post-premiere brunch for his guests.

On more than one occasion, the actor has cut his salary for the greater benefit of the film (as happened in The Devils Advocate). No one ever asked or even suggested that he take a pay cut, but he did so voluntarily for the good of the movies.

When the medium asked him about the celebration, the actor remained modest: “Yes, it’s great to be able to share our experiences and lives together,” he said.

Reeves’ actions speak for themselves

Keanu Reeves

In October, the actor surprised his team of John Wick with personalized Rolex watches during a dinner in Paris, after finishing the filming of the next installment of the action saga.

With TheMatrix, he took a percentage of his final earnings and donated every penny to the special effects and costume design team. He believed that everyone who worked behind the scenes should be rewarded and have a chance at those extra points.

It is also known that donated a $20,000 Christmas bonus to a stage builder of the tape since he found out that he was going through a difficult situation.

Neo (Keanu Reeves) in The Matrix Internet

With resurrections, the actor He donated 70% of his salary to the fight against cancer. It is worth mentioning that his sister fought against lucemia for many years and after recovering, the actor decided to continue supporting the cause.

For Keanu, neither fame nor money is the most important thing, but living with love and gratitude.

“If life isn’t about love, then we’re in trouble,” the actor once said. Despite the fact that as a child he faced the abandonment of his father and having to live in different parts of the world without finding a definitive home, he learned the value of family and friends.

Reeves also dealt with the deaths of his best friend, a former partner and an unborn daughter. But far from living in regret, the actor has chosen to convey a message of peace and carry out good deeds that help others.